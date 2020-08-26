GAME 31 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
Turned on a Jorge Alcala slider and smacked it into the right-field seats, turning a Twins lead into a deficit.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Career homers by Lindor, of his 17 against the Twins, that put Cleveland in front.
13 Scoreless innings by Shane Bieber vs. Minnesota this year, of the 14 he has pitched.
12 Strikeouts by Twins hitters on Tuesday, the 12th time they’ve reached double figures in 2020.
PHIL MILLER
