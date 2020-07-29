game 4 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Josh Donaldson, Twins

Make yourself at home: A single, a sacrifice fly, and an opposite-field home run in his first Target Field game with the Twins.

BY THE NUMBERS

33 Runs scored by the Twins in four games, tying them with the Rays for most in the majors.

1970 The lone season the Twins scored more runs (34) in their first four games than this one.

11 Career home runs by Donaldson in Target Field, 10 of them as an opponent.

ON DECK

After newcomers Kenta Maeda and Homer Bailey recorded victories in their Twins debuts, Rich Hill gets his chance in the finale of two-game series. Miles Mikolas had been scheduled to start for St. Louis, but instead he will miss the season because of forearm surgery; Daniel Ponce de Leon will start instead.

PHIL MILLER