A Trump administration offer encouraging federal employees to resign included Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, prompting confusion among the workforce and concern about the possible effect on airport safety, according to a union official.
TSA workers at MSP Airport receive federal buyout offer
They’re among millions of federal workers offered buyouts by the Trump administration in a push to shrink the government.
It’s unclear how many security screeners and other TSA employees at MSP received the email late Tuesday detailing the buyout, which is intended to cull the federal workforce. Officials at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., did not respond for comment Wednesday.
“I’m using air quotes for the word ‘buyout’ because we’re not sure what’s actually being offered,” said Ruark Hotopp, a national vice president for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents about 350 security screeners at MSP. “It’s kind of vague.”
About two million federal employees across a diverse slate of federal departments and agencies received the email, which had the subject line “Fork in the Road.”
Employees who accept the offer would be placed on administrative leave until the end of September, or an earlier date if they so choose, according to the federal Office of Personnel Management.
AFGE, which is evaluating the deal, is advising employees to refrain from making hasty decisions before resigning or even responding to the email until more information is available.
The news comes after the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) reported earlier this week that passenger traffic at MSP totaled 37 million passengers last year, an increase of 7%, compared with 2023.
There’s some question among local TSA staffers over whether they’re exempt from the offer because they’re considered part of the nation’s national security framework. Some military personnel, Postal Service workers, immigration officials and certain national security officials are exempt from the offer, according to the New York Times.
In addition, the head of the union representing air traffic controllers, including those in Minnesota, said it’s unclear how the “resignation program” will be implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“We are concerned about the potential effect to public safety and the efficiency and capacity of the air traffic control system if FAA were to lose experienced aviation safety personnel during a universally recognized air traffic controller staffing shortage,” said Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, in a statement.
A MAC spokesperson referred a reporter to federal agencies affected by the announcement.
