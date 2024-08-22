From dill pickle tots and grilled purple sticky rice to the deep-fried condiment everyone’s talking about (that’d be deep-fried ranch dressing), this year’s 33 new Minnesota State Fair foods have it all.
Live: We’re trying all of this year’s new Minnesota State Fair foods
Dill pickle tots. Cotton candy iced tea. Grilled purple sticky rice. And yes, deep-fried ranch. Our Taste team will try it all. Follow along.
And those are just the “official” options. The Taste team did their research and scouted even more (unofficial) new foods on Day One.
Follow along here as our food writers try all the new offerings this year or follow @StribGoingOut on X, formerly known as Twitter. They’ll get started around 7 a.m. Thursday.
(When you head to the fair, don’t forget to check out all the new specialty sips and stop by the refreshed Minnesota Star Tribune booth to get your Rhubarb Crisp-flavored lip balm.)
But first, a word of warning: You will get hungry.
Now, on with the show. Refresh your page for the latest updates.
Dill pickle tots. Cotton candy iced tea. Grilled purple sticky rice. And yes, deep-fried ranch. Our Taste team will try it all. Follow along.