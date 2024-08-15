The Star Tribune’s lip balm flavor for this year’s State Fair is ...

Over the course of two weeks earlier this year, readers submitted more than 1,200 ideas. Suggestions ranged from honey and Honeycrisp apple to Top the Tater and Tater Tot hot dish, with a few nods for walleye, lefse and craft beer thrown in. We took the most popular flavors and left the rest up to our readers — again — who voted for Rhubarb Crisp as this year’s lip balm flavor. More than 600 votes were cast.