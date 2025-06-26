Trump’s DOJ lawsuit targeting undocumented student tuition could face tougher scrutiny in Minnesota

The U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit seeking to scrap Minnesota’s policy making undocumented students eligible for college tuition benefits is the latest in the Trump Administration’s broader attack against immigrant-friendly states and higher education institutions.
But despite theirs recent success on the issue in other states, Minnesota could be a tougher opponent.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, is the third attempt this month by President Donald Trump to roll back said programs that his associates argue run afoul of federal law by discriminating against out-of-state students who are citizens.
“No state can be allowed to treat Americans like second-class citizens in their own country by offering financial benefits to illegal aliens,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a news release announcing the legal action.
The Justice Department argues Minnesota is “flagrantly” violating the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act that restricts non-U.S. citizens from receiving any type of federal government benefit or funding, including discounted tuition if the state doesn’t offer the same to a citizen.
But since the federal law’s passing, Minnesota and several other states created a “workaround” of sorts, said Ana Pottratz Acosta, a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, by making students eligible for in-state tuition if they met certain criteria, like graduating from a Minnesota high school, compared to solely relying on the student’s resident status as the 1996 law required.
“Based on prior case law, the argument that Minnesota would have is fairly strong to defend the lawsuit,” Pottratz Acosta said.
Under the 2013 Minnesota Dream Act, undocumented applicants were eligible for in-state tuition rates if they attended a Minnesota high school for at least three years and received a diploma or GED in Minnesota. The law further requires applicants to provide documents showing they have applied for legal immigrant status, but only “if a federal process exists” for students to do so.