Trump raced to pick many Cabinet posts. He took more time to settle on a treasury secretary

According to AP VoteCast, an early November survey of about 120,000 voters nationwide, about 3 in 10 voters said they wanted total upheaval in how the country is run. Bessent has been deeply critical of President Joe Biden's economic policies, saying in remarks at the conservative Manhattan Institute that he was ''alarmed'' by the size of government spending and deficits and that Biden had embraced a ''central planning'' mindset that he thought belonged on ''the scrap heap of history.''