Trump and Vance make anti-transgender attacks central to their campaign's closing argument

While often overshadowed by his emphasis on migrants, Trump's broadsides against LGBTQ people have seemed to grow more frequent and ominous in the campaign's final days, intended both to stir his core supporters and coax votes from more moderate voters who may not mesh with Trump on other matters. It's part of an overall campaign in which Trump has pushed his own brand of hyper-masculinity, most recently referring several times to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who is gay, by a woman's name, ''Allison Cooper.''