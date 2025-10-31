Burcum: With SNAP in jeopardy, a Grand Marais grocer lends a hand

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Crystal Clemons’ family relied on “food stamps” when she was growing up. She still remembers how awful others could be. “We got picked on and teased. It was horrible.”
Now Clemons co-owns Johnson’s Foods in Grand Marais. From far northeast Minnesota, she’s watched with dismay as the federal government shutdown threatens the aid that helped her family — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
A continued congressional stalemate is expected to jeopardize SNAP funding, along with the Trump administration’s alarming refusal to tap more than $5 billion in contingency funding (though, as of Friday afternoon, two federal judges ruled the administration must use the emergency funds to make SNAP payments). This has the potential to cut off food benefits for around 42 million Americans Nov. 1.
Clemons isn’t standing by idly. The grocery store has begun offering a 10% discount to SNAP enrollees and those relying on other food assistance programs. Federal workers going without a paycheck are eligible as well. The store is also continuing its gift card giveaways.
While grocery stores typically operate on thin margins, lending a hand was paramount to Clemons. The discount, which results in serious savings especially when there’s a family to feed, will affect the store’s bottom line. “But this isn’t gonna last forever. We just want to help everybody out. We care about everybody that lives here,” Clemons said.
In Grand Marais, the Java Moose coffee shop and The Fisherman’s Daughter, a local eatery, are among other businesses finding ways to help SNAP enrollees. The caring response hews to a long Minnesota tradition of coming together during a crisis.