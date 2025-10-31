Columnists

Burcum: With SNAP in jeopardy, a Grand Marais grocer lends a hand

With cuts to food aid looming, a grocer whose family relied on the program in her childhood urges Minnesotans to respond with kindness.

Columnist Icon

By Jill Burcum

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2025 at 7:19PM
Marie Donaldson, 68, of Wayzata, picks out soups on March 9, 2022, at the Interfaith Outreach & Community Partners Food Shelf in Plymouth, Minn. (Lavinsky, Aaron/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Crystal Clemons’ family relied on “food stamps” when she was growing up. She still remembers how awful others could be. “We got picked on and teased. It was horrible.”

Now Clemons co-owns Johnson’s Foods in Grand Marais. From far northeast Minnesota, she’s watched with dismay as the federal government shutdown threatens the aid that helped her family — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

A continued congressional stalemate is expected to jeopardize SNAP funding, along with the Trump administration’s alarming refusal to tap more than $5 billion in contingency funding (though, as of Friday afternoon, two federal judges ruled the administration must use the emergency funds to make SNAP payments). This has the potential to cut off food benefits for around 42 million Americans Nov. 1.

Clemons isn’t standing by idly. The grocery store has begun offering a 10% discount to SNAP enrollees and those relying on other food assistance programs. Federal workers going without a paycheck are eligible as well. The store is also continuing its gift card giveaways.

While grocery stores typically operate on thin margins, lending a hand was paramount to Clemons. The discount, which results in serious savings especially when there’s a family to feed, will affect the store’s bottom line. “But this isn’t gonna last forever. We just want to help everybody out. We care about everybody that lives here,” Clemons said.

In Grand Marais, the Java Moose coffee shop and The Fisherman’s Daughter, a local eatery, are among other businesses finding ways to help SNAP enrollees. The caring response hews to a long Minnesota tradition of coming together during a crisis.

If outsiders want to know why we brave our state’s brutal winters, it’s the sense of community that many share. I’ve seen it up close as a reporter sent to cover floods and tornados over the past three decades. So often, there are busloads of volunteers showing up soon after disasters to help with cleanup. The good cheer these cavalries bring into a town is as valuable as the actual labor provided.

The looming SNAP funding crisis is another one of those moments for Minnesotans to rally. More than 438,000 people rely on this vital program across the state, according to the latest enrollment figures shared by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).

While food banks can step in to help, expecting these heroic nonprofits to suddenly fill the SNAP funding gap isn’t realistic, even with Gov. Tim Walz announcing $4 million in emergency aid for these organizations this week.

Other assistance is still vital, with donations to food banks playing an important role. And hopefully, other businesses will follow Clemons’ lead and find ways to help nearby families struggling to put healthy food on the table.

A closer look at SNAP enrollment data provides inspiration. The 438,000 people in the program are our friends and neighbors. The need spans the state.

Up-to-date county snapshots of SNAP enrollment can be challenging to find at the state and federal level, with one widely used map relying on data from the last decade’s mid-section. I asked DCYF to provide the most recent number of enrollees by county. Then I added recent population estimates to analyze which Minnesota county is most reliant on the program.

Traverse County in western Minnesota had the highest percentage of residents enrolled in SNAP benefits at 13.8%. Rounding out the top five counties were Cass at 12.88%, Ramsey at 12.2%, Clay at 11.3% and Wilkin at 11%.

The remaining five counties on the top 10 list includes Polk, Freeborn, Wadena, Koochiching and Faribault. Readers who know their Minnesota geography will note that Ramsey is the only urban county on this list.

There are some caveats here. The state DCYF broke out enrollment separately for three American Indian reservations, which could have had a downstream effect on my top 10 analysis. In addition, the agency lumped together enrollment for three southern Minnesota counties — Dodge, Steele and Waseca.

That said, it’s clear the need is greatest in Greater Minnesota, which is why I was so glad to hear of the Grand Marais grocer’s response. Food banks may be more difficult to access in rural areas. And if families are struggling to put food on the table, having a reliable vehicle to get to a food bank could also be in question. Going to a local grocery store is likely far more doable, however.

These are all arguments for Congress to find a shutdown solution or for the Trump administration to release the contingency funding. But at this point, that seems unlikely. So it’s up to Minnesotans to make a difference.

Other data snapshots inspire compassion as well, and counter callous “get a job” responses.

A state report published in June 2024 underscores how vulnerable SNAP enrollees are. The analysis from that time concluded that 36% of the state’s SNAP recipients are children, with 32% of these children under the age of 6.

Almost 1 in 5 Minnesota SNAP recipients are seniors and 14% are adults with disabilities. Another 20% are adults with children.

Many SNAP recipients also report work income, according to the report, but simply don’t earn enough to support their families.

Clemons’ choice to lead with empathy is commendable and deserves to be highlighted and emulated. I especially appreciate how she remembers the bullying from her childhood and is determined to make a difference in the lives of others.

”People don’t know what’s going on in people’s lives, and I wish people would just stop judging," Clemons said. “Our world is so divided and cruel lately. People just need to not be so mean.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jill Burcum

Editorial Columnist

See Moreicon

More from Columnists

See More

Columnists

Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: A vision to upgrade Allianz Field’s bleak surroundings

Staff headshot
Rochelle Olson
card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Plus: Halloween dangers to pedestrians, graduation ceremonies at the U, Mold-A-Rama departing Como Zoo and more.

Columnists

Burcum: With SNAP in jeopardy, a Grand Marais grocer lends a hand

Staff headshot
Jill Burcum
card image

Columnists

Rash: NBA gambling scandal fuels Minnesota sports betting critics

Staff headshot
John Rash
card image