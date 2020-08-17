MANKATO, Minn. — President Donald Trump flew to Minnesota Monday planning to talk about economics with small business owners and farmers who lifted him to office four years ago, but he first seized on the recent violence in the Twin Cities to boost his case for re-election.

"My message to Minnesota is clear. I'm here to help you. We will bring back law and order to your community, we will bring it back and bring it back immediately," Trump said as met a small crowd after landing on Air Force One at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

He was scheduled to make a short flight to Mankato, where the White House said he would speak to an invited audience at the local airport on economic matters.

But his ability to draw distinctions between himself and Vice President Joe Biden, who will become the Democratic nominee later this week, on the economy has been weakened after the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. into its first recession since 2008. The early effects of the downturn have been harder on small businesses and farms than large ones.

Trump hopes to flip Minnesota into his column by the time of the November election, ending the state's long string of support for Democratic candidates that has been uninterrupted since 1976.

Trump came close in 2016, losing the state by 1.5 percentage points, the smallest margin of any of his losses to Hillary Clinton. But he also got fewer votes in Minnesota than the 2012 Republican nominee, Mitt Romney, did that year.

Supporters watch as President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Minneapolis.

Recent polls show a statistical tie, though Biden holds an edge over Trump.

In an Emerson College poll taken on the weekend of Aug. 8-9, Biden's support was 3 percentage points greater than Trump's, within the statistical margin of error. Emerson's polling found Biden held wider leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona, states Trump won in 2016.

At MSP, a few hundred people were gathered behind railings on the tarmac. Many were not wearing face masks. They cheered as Trump came down the steps and began to chant, "Four more years."

In his brief remarks, Trump criticized Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Jacob Frey, both Democrats, for the scale of the riots that damaged hundreds of businesses in the Twin Cities in late May and early June. The riots sprang from protests that began peacefully over the police killing of George Floyd on May 25.

With a group of local business owners to the side, Trump said, "All they wanted was to live the American dream. Their dreams were burned to the ground."

As protests over racial injustice sprouted up around the country after Floyd's slaying, Trump criticized the activism and, in some cities, deployed federal troops to block it. He told the audience at MSP that Democrats are engaged in a "war on cops."

"We've seen the blueprint here in Minneapolis. The city recently voted to abolish the police department," Trump said. "They actually went to that extent. These people. Fools."

Trump last visited Minnesota for a campaign rally in downtown Minneapolis last October. He held similar rallies in Duluth and Rochester in 2018, but the pandemic has prevented his campaign from scheduling rallies since the spring, except for an poorly-attended one in Tulsa, Okla., two months ago.