Trump compares jailed Capitol rioters to Japanese internment during World War II

The Supreme Court opinion that Trump claims should have freed the rioters was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts. In a 6-3 ruling, the high court held that the charge of obstructing an official proceeding must include proof that defendants tried to tamper with or destroy documents. But the overwhelming majority of the approximately 1,000 people who have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to Capitol riot-related federal crimes were never charged with obstruction and will not be affected by the outcome.