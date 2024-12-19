Trump's words of opposition stop a bipartisan budget deal in its tracks with Musk's help

Trump’s opposition to what was considered must-pass legislation reinjected a sense of uncertainty and political brinkmanship that was reminiscent of his first term in office. It was a dramatic turn of events for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who negotiated the bill and has been undermined by Trump as he faces reelection for his post in just a couple of weeks. Republicans have a slim majority, raising the possibility of a replay of leadership disputes that paralyzed the House a year ago.