Trump administration to withhold some SNAP funding until Minnesota turns over data

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Collins said Tuesday that her department will soon withhold funding that helps administer SNAP benefits in states run by Democrats, including Minnesota.
Those states have refused to share participants’ personal data with the federal government. Roughly 440,000 Minnesotans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.
Gov. Tim Walz and other Minnesota officials have so far resisted the Trump Administration’s push to collect sensitive data on the state’s residents, including names, dates of birth, addresses and Social Security numbers of SNAP participants. The Trump administration says it wants the data to help stop waste, fraud and abuse.
Most states with a Republican governor have already turned over their SNAP data. Democratic-led states have largely refused, with officials saying they worry the administration will use the some of that data to target individuals for deportation.
The move comes as the federal government has increased scrutiny on Minnesota this week, with other agencies launching investigations into fraud claims or threatening to withhold transportation funds. Collins told President Trump in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the USDA “will begin to stop moving federal funds” into Minnesota and other states next week “until they comply.”
“NO DATA, NO MONEY — it’s that simple,“ Rollins later posted to social media. ”If a state won’t share data on criminal use of SNAP benefits, it won’t get a dollar of federal SNAP administrative funding. Let’s see which states stand for accountability and which are just protecting their bribery schemes."
But it appears that the federal government, for now, is limited in what money it can withhold. A judge in October temporarily blocked the federal government from “disallowing funding” to states such as Minnesota that didn’t share data and sued over the federal government’s request.
Rollins’ later social media post and a statement the USDA sent to the Minnesota Star Tribune specified that it would withhold “administrative funding” for SNAP. The federal government funds SNAP benefits entirely but shares administrative costs with the states.