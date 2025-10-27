Tributes grow after head-on crash in Chisago County that killed 2 teens including hockey player

Memorials are growing at the site of a head-on crash over the weekend in Chisago County that left two teenagers dead and three others seriously injured.
Crosses and flowers mark the site where two vehicles — one being driven by a 14-year-old and the other by a 17-year-old — collided about 2 a.m. Saturday in Chisago City.
The crash involving a Toyota Camry and Toyota 4Runner happened near the intersection of Stacy and Ivywood trails, the Lakes Area Police Department said. Alcohol was found at the scene and may have been a factor in the crash.
A 15-year-old passenger in the Camry died at the scene. He was identified by the Chisago Lakes Hockey Association as Jax Affolter. The 17-year-old who was driving the 4Runner died of his injuries at Regions Hospital.
Authorities have not released the names of the teens involved.
“Jax was a wonderful kid with a kind heart. He was a beloved friend and teammate to many, and an excellent big brother,” the association told the Minnesota Star Tribune in a statement. “His smile and laughter will be greatly missed around the rink.”
The hockey association started a meal train to help the family. It also asked the community to put out hockey sticks out and leave a light on in memory of Jax.
The 14-year-old driver of the Camry and another 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle were taken to Regions Hospital with “serious injuries,” police said. An 18-year-old passenger in the 4Runner was taken by ambulance to HCMC.