Tributes grow after head-on crash in Chisago County that killed 2 teens including hockey player

The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday; alcohol may have been a factor.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 27, 2025 at 7:53PM
Jax Affolter, 15, was one of two teenagers killed in a head-on crash in Chisago County early Saturday morning.

Memorials are growing at the site of a head-on crash over the weekend in Chisago County that left two teenagers dead and three others seriously injured.

Crosses and flowers mark the site where two vehicles — one being driven by a 14-year-old and the other by a 17-year-old — collided about 2 a.m. Saturday in Chisago City.

The crash involving a Toyota Camry and Toyota 4Runner happened near the intersection of Stacy and Ivywood trails, the Lakes Area Police Department said. Alcohol was found at the scene and may have been a factor in the crash.

A 15-year-old passenger in the Camry died at the scene. He was identified by the Chisago Lakes Hockey Association as Jax Affolter. The 17-year-old who was driving the 4Runner died of his injuries at Regions Hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the teens involved.

“Jax was a wonderful kid with a kind heart. He was a beloved friend and teammate to many, and an excellent big brother,” the association told the Minnesota Star Tribune in a statement. “His smile and laughter will be greatly missed around the rink.”

The hockey association started a meal train to help the family. It also asked the community to put out hockey sticks out and leave a light on in memory of Jax.

The 14-year-old driver of the Camry and another 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle were taken to Regions Hospital with “serious injuries,” police said. An 18-year-old passenger in the 4Runner was taken by ambulance to HCMC.

Lake Area Police Chief Bill Schlumbohm said Monday his agency is still investigating to determine what led to the fatal crash. The State Patrol will carry out a crash reconstruction, he said.

It was not immediately clear how the 14-year-old got the car he was driving, Schlumbohm said.

“We are working on that information now,” he said.

Affolter was a student at Chisago Lakes High School. Three of the other teenagers also attend the school and the fourth teen was a recent graduate, said district spokeswoman Michelle Kleist.

On Monday, the district made additional mental health support available to students with help from community organizations, youth ministers and clergy from local churches and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our high school has created both quiet and active spaces for students to grieve in their own way,” Kleist said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

Tributes grow after head-on crash in Chisago County that killed 2 teens including hockey player

The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday; alcohol may have been a factor.

With Northstar rail on fast track to closure, one city tries to pull the brakes

Two teens killed, three others injured in overnight head-on crash in Chisago County