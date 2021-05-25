Trevor Larnach interrupted someone's dinner in the restaurant above center field Monday night by pounding a home run off a table. At 461 feet, it was the Twins' longest home run of the season — but Larnach isn't even certain it's his longest in the Twin Cities this year.

"I was feeling really good at the alternate site" in St. Paul, where he played before being called up earlier this month, Larnach said after the home run during Monday's 8-3 victory over Baltimore. "I got a couple that were similar."

The distance was cool, but the direction was the best part, Larnach said.

"I was just happy that I used the center of the field," Larnach said. "That's something that I've been lacking ever since I got up here."

He's been working on making that adjustment, because he knows what will happen if he doesn't.

"Honestly, I'm having an issue with something I've never had a problem with. I've always used the center of the field. I got up here and started hooking everything, missing pitches and pulling balls that are outside," Larnach said. "I've been trying my hardest to use the whole field because teams are going to adjust. They're not going to keep throwing you inside when you're pulling everything."

He's now hit two home runs in the big leagues, and both have been impressive: 858 feet worth. That number is headed a lot higher, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

"His power to the middle of the field is noteworthy even in a major-league environment. I mean, it's very loud," Baldelli said. "There's a unique look to it when it comes off his bat. We're going to see more of those. I don't think that's going to be the furthest one he ever hits to center field."

Since Target Field opened the center-field dining suite in 2016, Larnach's was the seventh home run hit by a Twins player into the area.

Here's the list:

And here's one of the others, a throwback to five years ago: