St. Cloud

Trend of teens stealing Kias, Hyundais for ‘joyriding’ finally hits St. Cloud

Recent instances include a 13-year-old who hit a tree and two teenage boys caught by the vehicle’s owner.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 8:22PM
St. Cloud police have seen an aggressive increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles recently. (Lee Jin-man, Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ST. CLOUD – The social media-fueled trend of teens stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles for “joyriding” has finally made its way to central Minnesota.

The thefts — fueled mostly by TikTok videos where teens, some of whom are too young to legally drive — made headlines across the country and in the Twin Cities a few years ago after the number of stolen vehicles skyrocketed, some resulting in crashes with injuries or deaths.

But that trend hasn’t been a problem in St. Cloud until recently, when the city has seen an “aggressive increase,” according to Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Until recent weeks, where police have documented more than 30 incidents of vehicles that were stolen or attempted to be stolen, police had just seen a slight uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts.

“Then all of a sudden, just recently, we’ve had a few nights where there have been multiple attempts and a few thefts,” Oxton said. “They just take them joyriding and abandon them.”

In one instance, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ninth Avenue S. in St. Cloud for a Kia that struck a car and a tree just before 8 a.m. May 12. The investigation revealed a 13-year-old boy stole the Kia through an ignition switch exploit and then fled the scene.

The following day, just after 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Sixth Avenue S. after the owner of a Kia caught two boys — ages 14 and 16 — inside their car attempting to start it. Both boys were arrested and later turned over to their parents, according to Oxton.

After a security vulnerability in the cars’ ignition system was shared widely on social media, the number stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Minneapolis and St. Paul jumped roughly from 350 in 2021 to nearly 3,500 in 2022. The following year, Kia/Hyundai thefts jumped to 4,500 in Minneapolis.

In 2023, a California court approved a preliminary settlement that called for the companies to provide free software upgrades that prevent vehicles from starting when a key or fob is not present.

While Kia and Hyundai cars were still among the top five models stolen last year, overall car thefts dropped by 17% from 2023 to 2024, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

“All of a sudden, we’ve caught up and now it’s happening here,” Oxton said. “It’s just like drug trends. They don’t start in towns our size. They start across the country and then all of a sudden we’re seeing fentanyl overdoses. It’s just the nature of things.”

Related Coverage

News & Politics

Lawsuit settlement against Kia, Hyundai includes option to get anti-theft device from Minneapolis startup firm

Minneapolis

A Minneapolis woman’s Kia was stolen 5 times: ‘I am going out of my mind’

Business

Business briefing: Hyundai, Kia reach $41.2 million settlement with states

Oxton said there is no evidence the vehicles are being stolen for monetary gain.

The department sent out a release Thursday reminding owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles to see if a dealership can update the software or to use a steering wheel lock. Officials are also asking parents to be vigilant.

“The important message here is: This isn’t just a cop issue. This is a community issue. This is a parent issue. Everybody needs to be involved,” Oxton said. “If you just wait for us, then we’re probably going to respond to that accident where they’re hurt or we’re going to arrest them.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. She can be reached on the encrypted messaging app Signal at bergjenny.01. Sign up for the daily St. Cloud Today newsletter at www.startribune.com/stcloudtoday.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

Eat & Drink

Eat at these 6 restaurants when in downtown St. Cloud

card image

We have you covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between when you’re in the area.

St. Cloud

Trend of teens stealing Kias, Hyundais for ‘joyriding’ finally hits St. Cloud

card image

St. Cloud

Police say Becker man left girlfriend to die in ditch

card image