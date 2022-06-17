A worker was killed by electric shock while doing tree removal work near a power line in Fridley, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred about 8:25 p.m. Thursday among homes in the 5200 block of NE. Buchanan Street, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, who was working for a private company, the Sheriff's Office said, which has yet to release his name or say who employed him.

The company was removing a tree when the man in a lift struck a power line with a chainsaw and was electrocuted, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The lift was lowered, and emergency responders tended to the man before he was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.