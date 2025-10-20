Has the country’s greatest giant-pumpkin grower reached the end of his vine?

On a chilly April morning, Travis Gienger took his first gamble of the 2025 season. The world-champion giant-pumpkin grower typically starts his seeds indoors. But this year he was out in his backyard, crawling in the dirt to sow them directly.
While some pumpkins as big as Mini Coopers are raised in climate-controlled, C02-boosted greenhouses, Gienger, who lives in Anoka, places his trust in Minnesota’s unpredictable weather — a handicap he’s likened to “winning the Tour de France on a Big Wheel.”
The energetic grower, who moves in a constant state of hustle, had dug several feet into his plot, layered in potting soil, “a bunch of different biologicals” and more than 500 feet of roof de-icing cables. He’d strategically selected four giant-pumpkin seeds and entrusted his daughter Lily with the responsibility of pressing one into the ground. “Three-year-old planting a $300 seed,” he joked.
Giant pumpkins, which can pack on 50 pounds a day, are a different species than the ones carved for Halloween. And competitive growers — who speculate on seed lineages like stock brokers, and jury-rig systems to heat, cool, water and dry out their plants — are an entirely different breed of gardener.
Among the greatest is Gienger, four-time winner of the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, the hobby’s Super Bowl. Gienger has earned tens of thousands of dollars from the national contest, which takes place each October in Half Moon Bay, Calif. At 2023’s weigh-off, Gienger squashed the previous world record with a 2,749 pound behemoth.
But this year’s planting was off to a less-than-auspicious start. Gienger had inadvertently overwatered Lily’s seed. In the process of adding more dry soil, the coin-sized kernel had seemingly vanished. The anxious father scooped dirt through his hands, concerned his shot at a fifth national title had landed outside of the area he’d carefully warmed to 90 degrees.
“We gotta find the seed, Lily,” he said. “Where’d it go?”
Exponential growth
Gienger won his first pumpkin-growing competition as a teenager at the Minnesota State Fair, but his victory was marred by an enormous loss. When Gienger’s family visited the fairgrounds, his grandmother had a heart attack in the Colosseum and died before she got to see his blue ribbon winner.