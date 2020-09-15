CHICAGO -- Major League Baseball finalized its postseason plans today, so the Twins and White Sox officially know what they are fighting for when they meet tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field (7:10 p.m., FSN).

Travis Blankenhorn will make his major league debut and play second base for the Twins.

Chicago won the opener of the crucial American League Central series on Monday by 3-1 in what was probably the Twins' most frustrating loss of the season. It was the second time in team history they had 10 or more walks and scored only one run.

Randball took a look at Taylor Rogers' woes after Rogers took the loss Monday.

The White Sox have a two-game lead on the Twins, who right now would be the No. 4 seed (best wild card record) for the eight-team AL playoffs. Top four seeds get the opening best-of-three series at home.

The Twins have lost seven of their past eight road games.

Randy Dobnak (6-3, 3.61 ERA) pitches for the Twins against righthander Dane Dunning (1-0, 2.70). Dobnak gets 1.91 double plays per nine innings, the top rate in the majors (minimum 40 innings), and has the most victories of any rookie pitcher in MLB this season.

Dobnak's pitch breakdown this season (according to Baseball Savant) is 44 percent sinkers, 34 percent sliders, 17 percent changeups and five percent four-seam fastballs.

In case you missed it, check out Randy Johnson's story about Target Field workers who aren't at the ballpark this season.

Lineups:

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Travis Blankenhorn, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

WHITE SOX

Tim Anderson, SS

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Yasmani Grandal, DH

Jose Abreu, 1B

Eloy Jimenez, LF

James McCann, C

Luis Robert, CF

Adam Engel, RF

Nick Madrigal, 2B