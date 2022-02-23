St. Paul's Town & Country Club board voted unanimously to reject an unsolicited bid by the University of St. Thomas for a portion of land at a meeting overnight.

St. Thomas is in search for land for its D-1 athletics expansion. The university recently made a $61.4 million inquiry into whether the country club would be interested in selling its nearby golf course.

Over the last week, the Town & Country Club Board carefully reviewed the University of St. Thomas' proposal, explored questions related to the proposed transaction and listened to input from members.

"Having completed that work, the board voted unanimously to reject the university's proposal and inform them that we have no interest in any further engagement on this topic. Town & Country Club is not for sale," the board said in a statement.

The university said in an e-mail Wednesday that it had received the club's response:

"The club has informed us it is not interested in engaging with the university on this matter, and we understand and respect this decision. We appreciate that Town & Country's leadership brought our interest forward to its membership, and we thank them for their consideration."

St. Thomas continues to explore other options for its athletics program, including the Highland Bridge development in St. Paul, and others.