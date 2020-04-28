An intoxicated woman who allegedly kicked an EMT and was violent with hospital staff is among the 11 Minnesotans and North Dakotans charged in the past week with violating Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 executive orders.

A total of 44 people have been charged between March and Tuesday morning with violating Walz’s orders to stay home, or, for restaurants and bars to cease dine-in service.

Following a trend from previous cases that has been criticized by some advocates, six of the new offenses were tacked onto cases that apparently originated as other alleged crimes.

Those additional charges — all misdemeanors or gross misdemeanors — included speeding, trespassing, and fifth-degree assault, among others.

Some previous cases included felony charges such as stalking and drug offenses. Earlier this month, Oakdale police cited the hosts of a biker party and a birthday party.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota has previously criticized the practice of tacking the COVID-19 violations on to other cases.

The organization has broadly encouraged education over criminalization, as has Walz and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Five of the new cases had no additional charges.

Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect March 27 and was extended until May 4. A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

The new cases, many of which did not include a summary of the events leading up to the citation, are:

• An Austin, Minn. woman was charged in Murray County with the violation and one count each of obstructing ambulance personnel, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree assault. According to the complaint, she was “extremely belligerent” to the deputy and an ambulance staffer at the scene, the charges said, adding that she allegedly admitted to have smoked methamphetamine and drinking alcohol.

• A Blaine woman was cited by Blaine police for the violation and trespassing.

• A Lexington, Minn. man was cited by Lino Lakes police for the violation.

• A Minneapolis man was cited by Minnetonka police for the violation, using a fictitious name on a driver’s license and using a fictitious or altered driver’s license.

• A Barnesville, Minn. man was cited by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office for the violation and trespassing.

• A Pelican Rapids man was cited by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office for the violation.

• A Fargo man was cited by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office for the violation.

• A Horace, N.D. man was cited by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office for the violation.

• A St. Paul man was cited by North St. Paul police when an officer saw him driving 10 miles over the speed limit in a 30 mile-an-hour zone. He also allegedly drove across the double yellow line while turning and was slow to stop for the officer. He was also cited for driving after revocation, speeding and having no insurance.

• An 18-year-old Little Canada woman was cited by Woodbury police for the violation, driving outside the hours allowed on her provisional driver’s license and careless driving.

• An Afton man was cited by Oakdale police for the violation.

