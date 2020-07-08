As a scorching, steamy day moved toward dusk Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned that evening and overnight storms were possible in western, central and northern Minnesota.

In west-central Minnesota’s Otter Tail County, a tornado reported about 5:30 p.m. was caught on video by storm chasers. Tornado warnings also popped up in Todd and Wadena counties. There were no early reports of damage.

An excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities and a heat advisory for much of southern Minnesota were set to expire at 8 p.m. The combination of heat and humidity made it feel like it was over 100 degrees in many areas. In the Twin Cities, the heat index value was 101 at 3 p.m.

“This might be the worst day overall,” said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the NWS in Chanhassen.

An excessive heat warning, for a prolonged period of dangerously hot weather, is issued only a few times a year, Hasenstein said. But it was necessary Wednesday, when conditions threatened to bring on cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke for those who work or spend lots of time outdoors.

Wednesday’s sultry weather continued a particularly warm stretch that has produced temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer eight times this summer, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office. The hottest day so far was 96 degrees on June 8.

It may have seemed a lot more oppressive lately, Hasenstein said. “We have been quite humid,” he said.

A break is coming, but it could bring some noise. A cool front sliding across the state Wednesday afternoon and evening could spark severe storms across western and southern Minnesota. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until midnight Wednesday for parts of western, central and northern Minnesota.

There’s a 50 percent chance the metro area will get some rain overnight, mainly after 3 a.m., the NWS said.

Behind the front, dew points, which measure the amount of moisture in the air, will drop by about 10 degrees into the 60s, making it feel a bit more comfortable.

The weekend looks to be slightly cooler with forecast highs in the mid- to upper 80s before more above-normal temperatures arrive.

“We will not see it this bad for another week,” Hasenstein said.