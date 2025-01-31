Star Tribune Top Workplaces deadline extended

Top Workplaces

By Catherine Roberts

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 31, 2025
The nomination deadline for the 2025 Minnesota Top Workplaces program has been extended until March 7.

Any employer in Minnesota with 50 or more workers can be nominated.

To nominate a company, go to startribune.com/nominate or call 612-605-3306.

There is no charge to participate, but employers must agree to have their employees take a 25-question survey on topics including company values, communication, workplace dynamics, employee engagement, meaningfulness of work, leadership and pay and benefits.

Surveys will be ongoing through early April.

This is the 16th year the Minnesota Star Tribune has partnered with Pennsylvania-based Energage to rank employers in the North Star State. Energage works with media companies across the country for Top Workplaces rankings in over 65 markets.

In June, the Star Tribune will produce a special section showcasing the 2024 Top Workplaces honorees and will hold a luncheon for the winners.

Last year, Energage surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations. In Minnesota, 406 organizations and 86,704 employees were surveyed.

Catherine Roberts

Senior business editor

As senior business editor, Catherine Roberts oversees business special projects as well as the accountability, retail, public company, workplace and energy beats.

