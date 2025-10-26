Top Twin Cities real estate agent charged with failing to pay nearly $400,000 in taxes

An alleged lengthy pattern of knowingly failing to file and pay taxes has led to 10 felony charges against a Twin Cities real estate agent who has closed more than $100 million in sales of high-end properties since 2021.
Kevin Mullen, 42, of Wayzata faces five counts of failing to file his taxes and five counts of failing to pay his taxes. The charges, filed in Hennepin County District Court, allege that Mullen accrued a tax deficiency of $397,647 from 2019-2023, without accounting for penalties and interest. Minnesota’s statute of limitations means that Mullen can only be prosecuted for tax crimes dating back to 2019, but the charges indicate his tax evasion stretches back to 2008.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue made Mullen aware of its investigation in December 2024 and in February he filed his tax returns for the years in question.
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that criminal charges are a necessary deterrent because of the planning and thought that goes into committing white collar crime.
“Prosecution deters tax fraud and makes clear that the victim of tax fraud is not the government — our communities pay the price,” Moriarty said.
Mullen’s attorney, Tom Brever, said the charges are serious and his client is waiting to receive more information on the allegations at a first appearance in November. He said Mullen came to him a year ago to help get his taxes in order.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office alleges that Mullen’s filed returns closely matched evidence gathered by the Department of Revenue through subpoenas for Mullen’s bank records, and real estate and mortgage lending documents. A tax specialist reviewed the returns and found Mullen’s annual income ranged from a low of $182,000 to a high of $2.4 million from 2019-2023.
Mullen has been heavily involved in real estate closings in downtown Minneapolis as the agent for Eleven, the luxury riverfront condominiums that went on the market in 2022 as the tallest residential tower in the city. Real estate records reviewed by the Minnesota Star Tribune show that Mullen closed at least $20.4 million worth of sales in 2021, $24.2 million in 2022, $38.3 million in 2023, $14.6 million in 2024 and $4.4 million so far in 2025. He earned his real estate commission through a pass-through entity so his business earnings and losses were reported as personal income. Mullen also failed to file corporate tax returns.