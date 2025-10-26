Top Twin Cities real estate agent charged with failing to pay nearly $400,000 in taxes

The CPA told investigators that Mullen was a business associate and believed he had a verbal agreement to be Mullen’s CPA but never did tax work for Mullen. The accountant acknowledged that he drafted one of the comfort letters but did not recall drafting the second letter. Text messages supplied to the Department of Revenue showed that Mullen messaged in September 2021 that he was excited to work with the accountant. In October 2021, Mullen said he was planning to send documents over, but the CPA didn’t hear from Mullen again.