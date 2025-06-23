Top the Tater Days festival debuts in Farmington

This year, the June 26-29 event has a new name, courtesy of its homegrown sponsor: Top the Tater Days. Kemps’ sour cream dip has been produced at the same Farmington dairy plant for decades. And because Top the Tater is only available in the Upper Midwest, it has cultivated something of a cult following among Minnesotans who eat it with everything from chips to tuna salad to sloppy joes.