StarTribune

The Nonprofit 100

The 25th annual Star Tribune list of largest nonprofits in Minnesota.

By
Star Tribune

Financial results for this year’s Nonprofit 100 are largely from pre-pandemic 2019. Across the nonprofit spectrum organizations are focused on a Covid and post-Covid environment as they examine their finances and adjust operations and staffing while staying true to their missions.

The overall ranking of this company is 1

Mayo Clinic

A medical education and research center and integrated health care system

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 1 Rochester mayo.edu

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$13.8B in revenue
10% change from previous year
$12.8B in expenses
$1.1B in excess
Headshot for Gianrico Farrugia

Leadership details

Gianrico Farrugia
President & CEO
$2.8M in compensation
0.02% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 2

HealthPartners Inc.

HealthPartners is an integrated system of health care delivery and health care financing organizations, and is one of the largest consumer-governed organizations in the country.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 2 Minneapolis healthpartners.com

Financial: Data from undefined as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$7.3B in revenue
3% change from previous year
$7.1B in expenses
$189.6M in excess
Headshot for Andrea Walsh

Leadership details

Andrea Walsh
President & CEO
$2.4M in compensation
17% change from previous year
0.03% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 3

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Chartered in 1933, BCBSM is Minnesota's first and largest health plan. Approximately 2.9 million members are enrolled in Blue Cross branded health plans or plans administered by affiliated companies.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 3 Eagan bluecrossmn.com

Financial: Financials are from consolidated results of parent company Aware Inc., revenue for 2019 including self insured premium equivalents was $13 billion
Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$7.1B in revenue
4% change from previous year
$5.6B in expenses
$150M in excess
Headshot for Craig Samitt

Leadership details

Craig Samitt
President & CEO
$1.7M in compensation
37% change from previous year
0.03% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 4

Fairview Health Services

Nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 4 Minneapolis fairview.org

Financial: Fairview had an operating loss of $96.2 million, but adding back non--recurring expenses and nonoperating income it had an excess of $13.4 million. Fairview also reclassified certain 2018 figures
Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$6B in revenue
6% change from previous year
$6.1B in expenses
$13.4M in excess
Headshot for James Hereford

Leadership details

James Hereford
President & CEO
$3.6M in compensation
91% change from previous year
0.06% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 5

Medica

Medica is a nonprofit health plan headquartered in Minnesota. It provides health care coverage in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 6 Minnetonka medica.com

Financial: Program service revenue does not include premium equivalent revenue. Premium equivalent revenue reflects the revenue that would be collected from self-insured customers if Medica assumed the risk.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$4.7B in revenue
4% change from previous year
$4.2B in expenses
$466.6M in excess
Headshot for John Naylor

Leadership details

John Naylor
President & CEO
$2M in compensation
14% change from previous year
0.05% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 6

Allina Health System

An integrated hospital, clinic and specialty health care organization doing business as Allina Health.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 5 Minneapolis alllinahealth.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$4.7B in revenue
2% change from previous year
$4.5B in expenses
$116.5M in excess
Headshot for Penny Wheeler, M.D.

Leadership details

Penny Wheeler, M.D.
Chief Executive Officer
$2.1M in compensation
-15% change from previous year
0.05% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 7

UCare

UCare offers Medicare, Medicaid and Individual & Family health plans to more than 500,000 members.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 7 Minneapolis ucare.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2020-10-27.

Company financial details

$3.7B in revenue
9% change from previous year
$3.8B in expenses
$30.4M in excess
Headshot for Mark Traynor

Leadership details

Mark Traynor
President & CEO
$1.1M in compensation
22% change from previous year
0.03% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 8

Essentia Health

A multistate nonprofit health care system.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 8 Duluth essentiahealth.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2020-06-30.

Company financial details

$2.2B in revenue
1% change from previous year
$2.2B in expenses
$27.1M in excess
Headshot for David Herman

Leadership details

David Herman
CEO
$1.7M in compensation
11% change from previous year
0.08% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 9

CentraCare Health

A health care system including St. Cloud Hospital, Carris Health LLC, CentraCare Clinic, CentraCare Health Services, Sauk Centre, Melrose and Long Prairie.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 9 St Cloud CentraCare.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$1.8B in revenue
11% change from previous year
$1.7B in expenses
$103.1M in excess
Headshot for Kenneth Holmen

Leadership details

Kenneth Holmen
CCH President
$1.5M in compensation
-8% change from previous year
0.09% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 10

Hennepin Healthcare System Inc.

A comprehensive health care system, public teaching hospital, primary and specialty care clinics, home nursing, hospice, pharmacies, EMS service and Level l adult and pediatric trauma center. A component unit of Hennepin County.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 10 Minneapolis hennepinhealthcare.org

Financial: John Cumming served as interim CEO until Jennifer DeCubellis was announced new CEO of Hennepin Healthcare in Feb. 2020
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$1.1B in revenue
5% change from previous year
$1.1B in expenses
-$16M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

John Cumming
former interim CEO
$768.5k in compensation
0.07% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 11

Children's Minnesota

A specialty hospital that champions the special health needs of children and their families and provides high-quality, family centered pediatric services.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 12 undefined childrensmn.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$979.2M in revenue
3% change from previous year
$911.8M in expenses
$67.4M in excess
Headshot for Mark Gorelick

Leadership details

Mark Gorelick
President & CEO
$1.5M in compensation
47% change from previous year
0.16% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 12

North Memorial Health

An independent health care system.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 11 Robbinsdale northmemorial.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$865.1M in revenue
-11% change from previous year
$847.7M in expenses
$17.4M in excess
Headshot for J. Kevin Croston, MD

Leadership details

J. Kevin Croston, MD
Chief Executive Officer
$1.3M in compensation
24% change from previous year
0.16% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 13

University of Minnesota Physicians

A multi specialty physician organization providing quality patient-focused care.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 13 Minneapolis umphysicians.org

Financial: Dr. Konety resigned from UMP in July to become dean of Rush Medical College. Dr. Bevan Yueh is the interim CEO
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$644.4M in revenue
9% change from previous year
$627.5M in expenses
$16.9M in excess
Headshot for Badrinath Konety

Leadership details

Badrinath Konety
former CEO
$953.3k in compensation
0.15% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 14

St. Luke's Hospital of Duluth

A leading provider of quality health care services in the Duluth region.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 14 Duluth slhduluth.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$521.6M in revenue
0% change from previous year
$515.9M in expenses
$5.7M in excess
Headshot for Kevin Nokels

Leadership details

Kevin Nokels
President & CEO
$325.8k in compensation
0.06% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 15

ECMC Group Inc.

ECMC Group helps students recognize and realize their potential by investing in, creating and providing innovative education solutions that support schools and improve student educational outcomes.

Education 2019 ranking: 15 Minneapolis ecmcgroup.org

Financial: Wheaton's compensation includes a $506,688 bonus which represents 2019 incentive payment for a full year of employment in 2018.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$490.1M in revenue
-6% change from previous year
$343.1M in expenses
$147M in excess
Headshot for Jeremy Wheaton

Leadership details

Jeremy Wheaton
President and CEO
$1.2M in compensation
41% change from previous year
0.34% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 16

Presbyterian Homes and Services

Provides housing, health care and related services to older adults.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 16 Roseville preshomes.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$454.3M in revenue
8% change from previous year
$436.2M in expenses
$18.2M in excess
Headshot for Daniel Lindh

Leadership details

Daniel Lindh
President & CEO
$880.9k in compensation
3% change from previous year
0.2% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 17

National Marrow Donor Program

We save lives through cellular therapy

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 17 Minneapolis bethematch.org

Financial: Amy Ronneberg, former Chief Financial Officer and Chief of Staff of Be The Match started serving as CEO in February 2020. The compensation represents Ronneberg's service as CFO.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$445.4M in revenue
6% change from previous year
$429M in expenses
$16.3M in excess
Headshot for Amy Ronneberg

Leadership details

Amy Ronneberg
CEO
$663.4k in compensation
0.15% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 18

University of St. Thomas

A comprehensive, coeducational, Catholic university.

Education 2019 ranking: 18 St Paul stthomas.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$438.4M in revenue
7% change from previous year
$406.7M in expenses
$31.7M in excess
Headshot for Dr. Julie Sullivan

Leadership details

Dr. Julie Sullivan
President
$852.6k in compensation
14% change from previous year
0.21% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 19

Ridgeview Medical Center

An independent, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 19 Waconia ridgeviewmedical.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$294.6M in revenue
2% change from previous year
$290.2M in expenses
$15.8M in excess
Headshot for Michael Phelps

Leadership details

Michael Phelps
President & CEO
$695.1k in compensation
9% change from previous year
0.24% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 20

Benedictine Health System

A Catholic, nonprofit health system offering health and housing services to aging adults.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 21 Cambridge bhshealth.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$288.1M in revenue
6% change from previous year
$277.7M in expenses
$9.5M in excess
Headshot for Jerry Carley

Leadership details

Jerry Carley
President & CEO
$629.5k in compensation
40% change from previous year
0.23% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 21

Cassia

The mission of Cassia is to foster fullness of life for older adults in the spirit of Christ's love.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 38 Edina cassialife.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2020-11-11.

Company financial details

$268.3M in revenue
97% change from previous year
$265.7M in expenses
$2.5M in excess
Headshot for Bob Dahl

Leadership details

Bob Dahl
CEO
$867.7k in compensation
0.33% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 22

Accra Care Inc

Nonprofit provider of home care and home health services

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 27 Minnetonka accracare.org

Financial: Accra is comprised of six non-profits in the homecare industry. The non-profits are Accra Care, Inc, Choices for Children, Inc, Consumer Choice Services, Inc, Accra Home Health, Inc, Accra Home Care, Inc and Service Management Group, Inc.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$264.2M in revenue
37% change from previous year
$265.3M in expenses
-$1.1M in excess
Headshot for John Dahm

Leadership details

John Dahm
CEO
$518.5k in compensation
37% change from previous year
0.2% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 23

Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare

Provides diagnosis and treatment of children and adolescents with disabilities and complex medical conditions.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 22 St Paul Gillettechildrens.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$259.5M in revenue
1% change from previous year
$245.5M in expenses
$14M in excess
Headshot for Barbara Joers

Leadership details

Barbara Joers
President and CEO
$910.9k in compensation
6% change from previous year
0.37% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 24

St. Olaf College

A private four-year liberal arts college.

Education 2019 ranking: 20 Northfield stolaf.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.

Company financial details

$243.5M in revenue
-14% change from previous year
$210.3M in expenses
$33.3M in excess
Headshot for David Anderson

Leadership details

David Anderson
President
$513k in compensation
0% change from previous year
0.24% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 25

Scholarship America Inc.

A scholarship and education support organization, Scholarship America is the nation's largest private scholarship provider, driven to ensure all students pursuing college have the support they need to succeed.

Education 2019 ranking: 25 MInneapolis scholarshipamerica.org

Financial: Figures provide combined FY2019 data of national organization and affiliates
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$240.5M in revenue
12% change from previous year
$223.8M in expenses
$16.7M in excess
Headshot for Robert Ballard

Leadership details

Robert Ballard
President & CEO
$363.5k in compensation
18% change from previous year
0.16% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 26

Carleton College

Ranked among the nation's best colleges, Carleton is a small, private liberal arts college.

Education 2019 ranking: 23 Northfield carleton.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$239.2M in revenue
-4% change from previous year
$196.4M in expenses
$42.8M in excess
Headshot for Steven Poskanzer

Leadership details

Steven Poskanzer
President
$591.7k in compensation
-3% change from previous year
0.3% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 27

Olmsted Medical Center

An integrated health care system including a 61-bed hospital.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 24 Rochester olmmed.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$228.1M in revenue
5% change from previous year
$218.5M in expenses
$9.6M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

James Hoffman, DO
President
$575.5k in compensation
0.26% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 28

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The nation’s largest nonprofit provider of addiction treatment, co-occurring mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 26 Center City hazeldenbettyford.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$201.7M in revenue
4% change from previous year
$199.2M in expenses
$2.6M in excess
Headshot for Mark Mishek

Leadership details

Mark Mishek
President & CEO
$964.7k in compensation
13% change from previous year
0.48% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 29

Macalester College

A four-year highly selective liberal arts college.

Education 2019 ranking: 28 St Paul macalester.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.
Executive compensation: Rosenberg retired in May 2020 to move to be president-in-residence in the Higher Education Program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He was succeeded by Suzanne Rivera

Company financial details

$190.3M in revenue
1% change from previous year
$183.5M in expenses
$6.8M in excess
Headshot for Brian Rosenberg

Leadership details

Brian Rosenberg
former President
$838.7k in compensation
2% change from previous year
0.46% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 30

Gustavus Adolphus College

A private liberal arts college

Education 2019 ranking: 30 St Peter gustavus.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.

Company financial details

$189.6M in revenue
10% change from previous year
$144.6M in expenses
$45.1M in excess
Headshot for Rebecca Bergman

Leadership details

Rebecca Bergman
President
$418.5k in compensation
1% change from previous year
0.29% of expenses

YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

A leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Social services 2019 ranking: 29 Minneapolis ymcanorth.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$185.8M in revenue
4% change from previous year
$178.6M in expenses
$7.2M in excess
Headshot for Glen Gunderson

Leadership details

Glen Gunderson
President & CEO
$634.6k in compensation
-5% change from previous year
0.36% of expenses

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota

A statewide human services organization serving children, youth and families, people with disabilities and older adults..

Social services 2019 ranking: 31 St Paul lssmn.org

Financial: Patrick Thueson became interim CEO for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota on September 3, 2019 and then named CEO on March 31, 2020. Financials include Partners in Community Supports, the LSS Foundation and the Children's Home Society of Minnesota
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$166.6M in revenue
7% change from previous year
$164.6M in expenses
$1.9M in excess
Headshot for Patrick Thueson

Leadership details

Patrick Thueson
CEO
$285.3k in compensation
0.17% of expenses

Second Harvest Heartland

Upper Midwest's largest hunger relief organization and an affiliate of Feeding America.

Social services 2019 ranking: 32 Brooklyn Park 2harvest.org

Financial: Allison O'Toole succeeded Rob Zeaseke as CEO in Jan. 2019 her compensation was not available.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$161.8M in revenue
6% change from previous year
$157.1M in expenses
$4.7M in excess
Headshot for Allison O'Toole

Leadership details

Allison O'Toole
CEO
N/A compensation

The overall ranking of this company is 34

Ecumen

Provides senior housing and services in Minnesota and surrounding states.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 33 Shoreview ecumen.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$147.9M in revenue
-2% change from previous year
$146.4M in expenses
$1.5M in excess
Headshot for Shelley Kendrick

Leadership details

Shelley Kendrick
President & CEO
$544.2k in compensation
0.37% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 35

St. Catherine University

A private Catholic liberal arts university established by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet .

Education 2019 ranking: 36 St Paul stkate.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.

Company financial details

$147.6M in revenue
6% change from previous year
$140.3M in expenses
$7.3M in excess
Headshot for ReBecca Koenig Roloff

Leadership details

ReBecca Koenig Roloff
President
$453.4k in compensation
3% change from previous year
0.32% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 36

American Public Media Group

American Public Media Group (APMG) is a nonprofit organization whose primary purpose is to provide financial and administrative support for Minnesota Public Radio and Southern California Public Radio.

Other 2019 ranking: 34 Saint Paul americanpublicmediagroup.org

Financial: APMG's consolidated financial information is from June 30, 2020 and reflects COVID-19 impacts. McTaggert's compensation is from the June 30, 2019 990. McTaggert reduced his compensation by 35% in the spring of 2020 in response to COVID-19 challenges. McTaggart also announced in Sept. he would step down from his position when a successor is announced.
Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2020-06-30.

Company financial details

$144.9M in revenue
-3% change from previous year
$148.1M in expenses
-$3.1M in excess
Headshot for Jon McTaggart

Leadership details

Jon McTaggart
President & CEO
$754k in compensation
3% change from previous year
0.51% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 37

Concordia College

A four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Education 2019 ranking: 37 Moorhead concordiacollege.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-04-30.

Company financial details

$142.6M in revenue
4% change from previous year
$130.3M in expenses
$12.3M in excess
Headshot for William Craft

Leadership details

William Craft
President
$449.3k in compensation
7% change from previous year
0.34% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 38

Bethel University

A Christian university offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, as well as certificate programs.

Education 2019 ranking: 35 Arden Hills bethel.edu

Financial: Barnes was succeeded by Ross Allen on July 1, 2020
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.

Company financial details

$140.3M in revenue
-1% change from previous year
$143M in expenses
-$2.7M in excess
Headshot for James (Jay) Barnes, III

Leadership details

James (Jay) Barnes, III
former President
$365.7k in compensation
1% change from previous year
0.26% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 39

Lake Region Healthcare

Regional healthcare system

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 40 Fergus Falls lrhc.org

Financial: In December 2019, Kent Mattson succeeded Kyle Richards as CEO
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$135.5M in revenue
0% change from previous year
$135.6M in expenses
-$120.8k in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Kyle Richards
former CEO
$385.2k in compensation
127% change from previous year
0.28% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 40

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

A community-built regional medical center serving the Brainerd Lakes area with locations in Crosby, Baxter, Longville and Breezy Point.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 41 Crosby cuyunamed.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-03-31.

Company financial details

$132.5M in revenue
3% change from previous year
$129.6M in expenses
$2.9M in excess
Headshot for Kyle Bauer

Leadership details

Kyle Bauer
CEO
$434.9k in compensation
12% change from previous year
0.34% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 41

Hamline University

University offering bachelor's, master's and doctorate programs as well as certificate and continuing education programs.

Education 2019 ranking: 46 St Paul hamline.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$128.8M in revenue
11% change from previous year
$117.9M in expenses
$10.9M in excess
Headshot for Fayneese Miller

Leadership details

Fayneese Miller
President
$575.9k in compensation
3% change from previous year
0.49% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 42

St. John's University

A four-year liberal arts university for men.

Education 2019 ranking: 42 Collegeville csbsju.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$127.1M in revenue
0% change from previous year
$116.2M in expenses
$10.9M in excess
Headshot for Michael Hemesath

Leadership details

Michael Hemesath
President
$456k in compensation
8% change from previous year
0.39% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 43

College of St. Benedict

A four-year liberal arts college for women.

Education 2019 ranking: 47 St Joseph csbsju.edu

Financial: Laurie Hamen, J.D., became Interim President of the College of Saint Benedict on July 1, 2020
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$125.2M in revenue
10% change from previous year
$107.7M in expenses
$17.6M in excess
Headshot for Mary Dana Hinton

Leadership details

Mary Dana Hinton
former President
$496.6k in compensation
8% change from previous year
0.46% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 44

Winona Health Services

Runs a community-based acute care hospital, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facility, with assisted living, memory care facilities, retail pharmacy and ambulance service.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 43 Winona winonahealth.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$120M in revenue
-5% change from previous year
$123.2M in expenses
-$3.2M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Rachelle Heising-Schultz
CEO and President
$508.3k in compensation
0.41% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 45

Augsburg University

A private Lutheran four-year university offering 50 undergraduate and nine graduate degrees.

Education 2019 ranking: 45 Minneapolis augsburg.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.

Company financial details

$119.6M in revenue
0% change from previous year
$122.9M in expenses
-$3.2M in excess
Headshot for Paul Pribbenow

Leadership details

Paul Pribbenow
President
$496.2k in compensation
0% change from previous year
0.4% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 46

College of St. Scholastica

A coeducational independent liberal arts college founded in the Catholic and Benedictine tradition.

Education 2019 ranking: 44 Duluth css.edu

Financial: Geary resigned in 2019 and succeeded by Barbara McDonald
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$118.4M in revenue
-1% change from previous year
$117.4M in expenses
$988.8k in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Colette Geary
former president
$457.4k in compensation
-5% change from previous year
0.39% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 47

Lakewood Health System

Lakewood Health System offers a broad spectrum of care including a 25-bed, critical access hospital and clinic and four modern satellite clinics.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 48 Staples lakewoodhealthsystem.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$109.7M in revenue
3% change from previous year
$106.2M in expenses
$3.5M in excess
Headshot for Tim Rice

Leadership details

Tim Rice
CEO
$539.8k in compensation
1% change from previous year
0.51% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 48

University of Northwestern - St. Paul

A four-year private nondenominational Christian university and owns and operates 21 Christian radio stations throughout the Midwes

Education 2019 ranking: 50 St Paul unwsp.edu

Financial: UNW is an institution of higher education and a regional network of radio stations making comparisons difficult with other universities.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$106.7M in revenue
7% change from previous year
$103.6M in expenses
$3.1M in excess
Headshot for Alan Cureton

Leadership details

Alan Cureton
President
$352.2k in compensation
-12% change from previous year
0.34% of expenses

Nexus

Operates community-based youth and family services, foster care/adoption programs, short and long-term residential and group home programs with year-round onsite education, transition and independent living programs and psychiatric inpatient treatment.

Social services 2019 ranking: 54 Plymouth nexustreatment.org

Financial: compensation information incomplete
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$102M in revenue
17% change from previous year
$102M in expenses
NA in excess
Headshot for Dr. Michelle Murray

Leadership details

Dr. Michelle Murray
President & CEO
$349k in compensation
-9% change from previous year
0.34% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 50

St. Mary's University of Minnesota

A private, four-year, coeducational, Lasallian Catholic, liberal arts university.

Education 2019 ranking: 49 Winona smumn.edu

Financial: full-year compensation not yet available
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.

Company financial details

$95.1M in revenue
-10% change from previous year
$98.2M in expenses
-$3.1M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

James Burns
President
N/A compensation

MRCI, Managed Resource Connections Inc.

A human service organization devoted to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities and disadvantages to engage in their communities.

Social services 2019 ranking: 56 Mankato mrciworksource.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$92.7M in revenue
10% change from previous year
$92.8M in expenses
-$144.7k in excess
Headshot for Brian Benshoof

Leadership details

Brian Benshoof
CEO
$155.3k in compensation
5% change from previous year
0.17% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 52

Northstar Education Finance Inc.

Provides student aid, education finance and education-based grants.

Education 2019 ranking: 57 Eagan northstar.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$92.2M in revenue
11% change from previous year
$96.9M in expenses
-$4.6M in excess
Headshot for Richard Nigon

Leadership details

Richard Nigon
President
$34k in compensation
-32% change from previous year
0.04% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 53

St. Therese Home Inc.

Provides housing and skilled nursing care to the elderly.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 58 St Louis Park sainttherese.org

Financial: Results are from combined 990s of St. Therese Home and St. Therese Foundation
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$88.7M in revenue
7% change from previous year
$81.4M in expenses
$7.3M in excess
Headshot for Barb Rode

Leadership details

Barb Rode
President & CEO
$333.9k in compensation
9% change from previous year
0.41% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 54

Concordia University

A private Lutheran university.

Education 2019 ranking: 60 St Paul csp.edu

Financial: The Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich was named tenth president of Concordia University in July 2019
Data from IRS 990 as of 2020-06-30.

Company financial details

$84M in revenue
11% change from previous year
$77.3M in expenses
$6.7M in excess
Headshot for Brian Friedrich

Leadership details

Brian Friedrich
President
N/A compensation

The overall ranking of this company is 55

Feed My Starving Children

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to seeing every child and person around the world healthy, nourished and whole in body and spirit. We believe no child should go hungry. Every child deserves a nutritious meal, every day.

Other 2019 ranking: 87 Coon Rapids fmsc.org

Financial: Audited financial statements for FY2019-20 includes gift in kind contributions. Gift in kind are not included in the IRS Form 990.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2020-02-29.

Company financial details

$81.6M in revenue
82% change from previous year
$81.1M in expenses
$466.3k in excess
Headshot for Mark Crea

Leadership details

Mark Crea
CEO
$281.1k in compensation
5% change from previous year
0.35% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 56

Walker Methodist

Since 1945, Walker Methodist senior living communities have enhanced the lives of older adults through a culture of care, respect and service. Today, Walker Methodist serves more than 3,000 seniors each year.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 55 Minneapolis walkermethodist.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$80.2M in revenue
-5% change from previous year
$82.2M in expenses
-$2M in excess
Headshot for Scott Riddle

Leadership details

Scott Riddle
President & CEO
$428.8k in compensation
25% change from previous year
0.52% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 57

Pheasants Forever Inc.

Runs programs to protect and restore habitat for pheasants, quail and other wildlife.

Other 2019 ranking: 51 St Paul pheasantsforever.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$78.1M in revenue
-20% change from previous year
$76.2M in expenses
$1.9M in excess
Headshot for Howard Vincent

Leadership details

Howard Vincent
President & CEO
$371.6k in compensation
6% change from previous year
0.49% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 58

Eventide

Long-term care, senior living, memory care and older adult services provider.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 59 Moorhead eventide.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$77.8M in revenue
2% change from previous year
$76.2M in expenses
$2M in excess
Headshot for Jon Riewer

Leadership details

Jon Riewer
President & CEO
$495.7k in compensation
2% change from previous year
0.65% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 59

Aitkin Community Hospital

Aitkin Community Hospital, doing business as Riverwood Healthcare, serves Aitkin County and surrounding communities with full-service clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor, as well as a hospital in Aitkin.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 65 Aitkin riverwoodhealthcare.org

Financial: In fiscal 2019 Riverwood completed an expansion and renovation of its primary and specialty care clinic in Aitkin
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$75.3M in revenue
12% change from previous year
$67.6M in expenses
$7.6M in excess
Headshot for Todd Sandberg

Leadership details

Todd Sandberg
CEO
$215.3k in compensation
0.32% of expenses

Lifeworks Services Inc.

Helps individuals with disabilities and their families through fiscal support, employment and day services.

Social services 2019 ranking: 61 Eagan lifeworks.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$74.6M in revenue
2% change from previous year
$72.4M in expenses
$2.2M in excess
Headshot for Jeffrey Brown

Leadership details

Jeffrey Brown
President & CEO
$276.2k in compensation
2% change from previous year
0.38% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 61

Tri-County Health Care

25-bed nonprofit critical access hospital.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 64 Wadena tchc.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$72.6M in revenue
7% change from previous year
$67M in expenses
$5.6M in excess
Headshot for Joel Beiswenger

Leadership details

Joel Beiswenger
President & CEO
$366.4k in compensation
4% change from previous year
0.55% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 62

American Baptist Homes of the Midwest

A provider of senior living and health care services since 1930.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 53 Eden Prairie abhomes.net

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-08-31.

Company financial details

$69.8M in revenue
-25% change from previous year
$76.6M in expenses
-$6.9M in excess
Headshot for Jeff Hongslo

Leadership details

Jeff Hongslo
President & CEO
$322.8k in compensation
0.42% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 63

Glencoe Regional Health Services

A regional hospital and health care center.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 67 Glencoe grhsonline.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$66.5M in revenue
4% change from previous year
$63M in expenses
$3.5M in excess
Headshot for Patricia Henderson

Leadership details

Patricia Henderson
CEO
$258.8k in compensation
0.41% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 64

Planned Parenthood North Central States

Planned Parenthood North Central States is a regional organization serving Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Planned Parenthood is a leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care services.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 82 St Paul ppncs.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$65.7M in revenue
37% change from previous year
$60.3M in expenses
$5.4M in excess
Headshot for Sarah Stoesz

Leadership details

Sarah Stoesz
President
$525.2k in compensation
8% change from previous year
0.87% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 65

Senior Care Communities Inc.

Senior Care Communities provides senior housing and care facilities across the Twin Cities.

Other 2019 ranking: 72 St Paul seniorcarecommunities.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$62.6M in revenue
3% change from previous year
$61.3M in expenses
$1.3M in excess
Headshot for Milton Harrison

Leadership details

Milton Harrison
Board Administrator
$116k in compensation
19% change from previous year
0.19% of expenses

Salvation Army - Northern Division

Provides basic needs assistance, housing, rehabilitation, disaster relief services, case management and youth programs.

Social services 2019 ranking: 69 Roseville salvationarmynorth.org

Financial: The Salvation Army also recieved $14.8 million in revenue from its Rehabilitation/Thrift stores.
Data from Consolidated financial statemetns as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$62.5M in revenue
-1% change from previous year
$71.4M in expenses
-$8.9M in excess
Headshot for Dan Jennings

Leadership details

Dan Jennings
Lt. Col.
N/A compensation

The overall ranking of this company is 67

American Academy of Neurology

The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 36,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care.

Other 2019 ranking: 80 Minneapolis aan.com

Financial: The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Academy of Neurology Institute. The entities file separate IRS Form 990's. The organization announced Dec. 18, 2019 that Mary Post was named to succeed Rydell as CEO in May 2020.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$61.9M in revenue
25% change from previous year
$57.9M in expenses
$13.3M in excess
Headshot for Catherine M. Rydell, CAE

Leadership details

Catherine M. Rydell, CAE
former CEO
$814.5k in compensation
8% change from previous year
1.41% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 68

Greater Twin Cities United Way

Greater Twin Cities United Way unites changemakers, advocates for social good and develops solutions to address challenges no one can solve alone to create a community where all people thrive, regardless of income, race or place. Visit www.gtcuw.org.

Other 2019 ranking: 62 Minneapolis GTCUW.org

Financial: The 990 revenue total does not reflect all funding commitments secured in 2019. It does not include new government grants and planned gifts secured which brings the United Way's 2019 fundraising total to $70.1 million.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$61.3M in revenue
-11% change from previous year
$69.4M in expenses
-$8.1M in excess
Headshot for John Wilgers

Leadership details

John Wilgers
President & CEO
$226.9k in compensation
0.33% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 69

Community Memorial Hospital Association

A nonprofit, 25-bed critical access hospital with an attached 44-bed skilled nursing facility

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 76 Cloquet cloquethospital.com

Financial: In Jan. 2020 Raiter Clinic in Cloquet mergerd into Community Memorial
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$61.1M in revenue
5% change from previous year
$62.2M in expenses
-$1.1M in excess
Headshot for Rick Breuer

Leadership details

Rick Breuer
CEO
$375.1k in compensation
0% change from previous year
0.6% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 70

Riverview Healthcare Association

RiverView Health provides world-class health care through a culture of excellence.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 66 Crookston Riverviewhealth.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$60.9M in revenue
-7% change from previous year
$62.2M in expenses
-$1.3M in excess
Headshot for Carrie Michalski

Leadership details

Carrie Michalski
President and CEO
$336.3k in compensation
-20% change from previous year
0.54% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 71

Alight (formerly American Refugee Committee)

A global humanitarian aid agency working to build a meaningful life for and with the displaced.

Other 2019 ranking: 71 Minneapolis wearealight.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-03-31.

Company financial details

$59.7M in revenue
-4% change from previous year
$64.3M in expenses
-$4.6M in excess
Headshot for Daniel Wordsworth

Leadership details

Daniel Wordsworth
President & CEO
$327.1k in compensation
0% change from previous year
0.51% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 72

Minnesota Historical Society

Established by the State of Minnesota territorial legislature to preserve evidence of the past and tell stories of Minnesota's people.

Other 2019 ranking: 52 Paul mnhs.org

Financial: Elliott retired from the Minnesota Historical Society in June 2018 and was succeeded by Kent Whitworth
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$59.5M in revenue
-37% change from previous year
$58M in expenses
$1.5M in excess
Headshot for D Stephen Elliott

Leadership details

D Stephen Elliott
former CEO
$209.1k in compensation
-43% change from previous year
0.36% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 73

Sholom Community Alliance

Provides a broad continuum of residential, social service and health care services primarily for older adults and within a Jewish environment.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 75 St Louis Park sholom.com

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$58.5M in revenue
0% change from previous year
$57.5M in expenses
$1M in excess
Headshot for Barb Klick

Leadership details

Barb Klick
CEO
$337.4k in compensation
0% change from previous year
0.59% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 74

Minnesota Teen Challenge Inc.

Adult and teen drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 88 Minneapolis MNTC.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$57.5M in revenue
30% change from previous year
$42M in expenses
$15.5M in excess
Headshot for Rev. Richard Scherber

Leadership details

Rev. Richard Scherber
CEO
$227.6k in compensation
30% change from previous year
0.54% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 75

Upper Midwest Organ Procurement Organization Inc.

Federally designated organ procurement organization.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 83 Minneapolis life-source.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$57.3M in revenue
20% change from previous year
$52.6M in expenses
$4.7M in excess
Headshot for Susan Raether

Leadership details

Susan Raether
CEO
$636.3k in compensation
2% change from previous year
1.21% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 76

LifeCare Medical Center

Hospital, health care and long-term care services.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 78 Roseau lifecaremedicalcenter.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$53.9M in revenue
7% change from previous year
$48.9M in expenses
$5M in excess
Headshot for Keith Okeson

Leadership details

Keith Okeson
President & CEO
$399.9k in compensation
-4% change from previous year
0.82% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 77

Volunteers of America Care Facilities

Long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 77 Eden Prairie voa.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$53.3M in revenue
2% change from previous year
$53.6M in expenses
-$281.7k in excess
Headshot for Michael King

Leadership details

Michael King
CEO
$615.5k in compensation
9% change from previous year
1.15% of expenses

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis

Catholic Charities serves those most in need regardless of faith and advocates for justice in the community with programs for children, families and adults.

Social services 2019 ranking: 68 Minneapolis cctwincities.org

Financial: The Dorothy Day Place project (a new homeless shelter, housing, and social service facility in St. Paul), required the creation of multiple related--but non-consolidated--entities to facilitate project financing. The entities reported on the consolidated Form 990 include the expense side of the transfer, while the corresponding revenue side of the transfer is not shown here, as it appears on the Form 990 of a non-consolidated entity. These amounts totaled $3.3 million in 2019 and $12.6 million in 2018. Tim Marx announced his retirement in June 2020.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$52.8M in revenue
-17% change from previous year
$59.1M in expenses
-$6.4M in excess
Headshot for Tim Marx

Leadership details

Tim Marx
former President & CEO
$312.7k in compensation
3% change from previous year
0.53% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 79

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

An independent law school with full-time and part-time programs that teach theory and practical legal skills.

Education 2019 ranking: 79 St Paul mitchellhamline.edu

Financial: Gordon retired June 30, 2019, Anthony Niedwiecki was named his successor in February 2020
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$51.6M in revenue
2% change from previous year
$49.9M in expenses
$1.8M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Mark Gordon
former president/dean
$310k in compensation
16% change from previous year
0.62% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 80

Blake School

A pre-K-12, nonsectarian, independent, college preparatory day school with campuses in Minneapolis, Hopkins and Wayzata.

Education 2019 ranking: 74 Hopkins blakeschool.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$51.4M in revenue
-13% change from previous year
$51M in expenses
$446.6k in excess
Headshot for Anne Stavney

Leadership details

Anne Stavney
Head of school
$1.1M in compensation
69% change from previous year
2.13% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 81

St. Joseph's Area Health Services

A community hospital providing full-service inpatient, outpatient, emergency services and hospice services.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 73 Park Rapids sjahs.org

Financial: Data from undefined as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$50.3M in revenue
-16% change from previous year
$46M in expenses
$4.3M in excess
Headshot for Ben Koppelman

Leadership details

Ben Koppelman
President & CEO
$350.7k in compensation
-10% change from previous year
0.76% of expenses

Amherst H Wilder Foundation

Amherst H Wilder Foundation is a nonprofit community organization established in 1906 that helps children, families & older adults in the greater St Paul metro area through direct service programs, research, leadership development & community building.

Social services 2019 ranking: - Saint Paul wilder.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
Executive compensation: Armando Camacho succeeded Hang on July 1, 2020

Company financial details

$50.1M in revenue
104% change from previous year
$48.9M in expenses
$1.2M in excess
Headshot for MayKao Y. Hang

Leadership details

MayKao Y. Hang
former President & CEO
$381.1k in compensation
1% change from previous year
0.78% of expenses

People Incorporated

Supports mental health and wellness through collaboration and integration of care.

Social services 2019 ranking: 81 St Paul peopleincorporated.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$50M in revenue
1% change from previous year
$50.9M in expenses
-$916.5k in excess
Headshot for Jill Wiedemann-West

Leadership details

Jill Wiedemann-West
CEO
$395.6k in compensation
7% change from previous year
0.78% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 84

Hennepin Theatre Trust

Hennepin Theatre Trust creates positive change through the arts by bringing together people, businesses and organizations to create and enjoy cultural experiences.

Arts 2019 ranking: - Minneapolis hennepintheatretrust.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$49.5M in revenue
62% change from previous year
$47.4M in expenses
$2.1M in excess
Headshot for Mark Nerenhausen

Leadership details

Mark Nerenhausen
President & CEO
$307k in compensation
68% change from previous year
0.65% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 85

The Minneapolis Society of Fine Arts

Operates the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Arts 2019 ranking: 86 Minneapolis artsmia.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$48.9M in revenue
8% change from previous year
$49.2M in expenses
-$252.4k in excess
Headshot for Katherine Luber

Leadership details

Katherine Luber
Director and President
$515.7k in compensation
1.05% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 86

Science Museum of Minnesota

The Science Museum of Minnesota envisions a world in which we all use science to make lives better. It inspires hundreds of thousands of people each year with its exhibits and giant screen films, its scientific research and its education programs.

Education 2019 ranking: 93 St Paul smm.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$47.6M in revenue
15% change from previous year
$44.3M in expenses
$3.3M in excess
Headshot for Alison Brown

Leadership details

Alison Brown
President & CEO
$491k in compensation
4% change from previous year
1.11% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 87

Minnesota Orchestral Association

A symphony orchestra internationally recognized for its artistic excellence.

Arts 2019 ranking: - Minneapolis minnesotaorchestra.com

Financial: Michelle Miller Burns succeeded Kevin Smith as president and CEO on Sept. 1, 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-08-31.

Company financial details

$46.7M in revenue
42% change from previous year
$36.7M in expenses
$10.1M in excess
Headshot for Michelle Miller Burns

Leadership details

Michelle Miller Burns
President & CEO
$149.8k in compensation
0.41% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 88

Minnesota Masonic Charities

Strengthens the communities of Minnesota through broad-based philanthropy. Areas of support include social services, health care, medical research and education.

Other 2019 ranking: 85 Bloomington mnmasoniccharities.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$46.5M in revenue
1% change from previous year
$43.9M in expenses
$2.5M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Eric J. Neetenbeek
President & CEO
$447.7k in compensation
3% change from previous year
1.02% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 89

Minnesota Transitions Charter School

A K-12 charter school with eight options for students.

Education 2019 ranking: 91 Minneapolis MTCS.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$46.2M in revenue
10% change from previous year
$42.2M in expenses
$4M in excess
Headshot for Brian Erlandson

Leadership details

Brian Erlandson
Superintendent
$169.2k in compensation
0.4% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 90

Twin Cities Public Television

A public television station and multimedia organization.

Other 2019 ranking: 90 Saint Paul TPT.org

Financial: Sylvia Strobel succeed James Pagliarini as president & CEO of TPT in January 2020
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-08-31.

Company financial details

$44.7M in revenue
6% change from previous year
$46.4M in expenses
-$1.7M in excess
Headshot for James Pagliarini

Leadership details

James Pagliarini
former president & CEO
$562.4k in compensation
20% change from previous year
1.21% of expenses

Goodwill / Easter Seals Minnesota

Provides comprehensive, proven employment, education and independence services. Goodwill's mission is to prepare people for work throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Social services 2019 ranking: 92 St Paul goodwilleasterseals.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-09-30.

Company financial details

$44.6M in revenue
8% change from previous year
$43.6M in expenses
$977.6k in excess
Headshot for Michael Wirth-Davis

Leadership details

Michael Wirth-Davis
President & CEO
$355.6k in compensation
6% change from previous year
0.81% of expenses

Volunteers of America - Minnesota and Wisconsin

A comprehensive health and human services organization – helping people build hope, resilience and well-being.

Social services 2019 ranking: 84 Edina voamnwi.org

Financial: Paula Hart retired from her role as President & CEO on October 1, 2019. Julie Manworren was named her successor in December and began her leadership in February 2020. The financial totals combine IRS Form 990s for Volunteers of America of Minnesota and Wisconsin
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
Executive compensation: Paula Hart retired from her role as President & CEO on October 1, 2019. Julie Manworren was named her successor in December

Company financial details

$44.6M in revenue
-5% change from previous year
$44.2M in expenses
$371.7k in excess
Headshot for Paula Hart

Leadership details

Paula Hart
former President & CEO
$299.1k in compensation
7% change from previous year
0.68% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 93

Accessible Space Inc.

Provides community-based health care services, assisted living, outpatient rehabilitation care and housing to adults with physical disabilities, as well as seniors.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: - St Paul accessiblespace.org

Financial: Total executive compensation includes $139,795 in deferred compensation from earlier years and 2019. Financials are from the organizations audited consolidated statements which include the operations of 120 nonprofit affiliates with depreciation equaling $9.7 million
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$43.1M in revenue
18% change from previous year
$49.1M in expenses
-$6M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Stephen Vander Schaaf
President & CEO
$597.6k in compensation
22% change from previous year
1.22% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 94

Breck School

Breck is an Episcopal, coeducational, college-preparatory day school enrolling students of diverse backgrounds in grades preschool through twelve. The school is located on a 52-acre campus in Golden Valley, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis.

Education 2019 ranking: 89 Golden Valley breckschool.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$42.6M in revenue
0% change from previous year
$42.6M in expenses
$65.5k in excess
Headshot for Dr. Natalia Hernández

Leadership details

Dr. Natalia Hernández
Head of School
$506.6k in compensation
0% change from previous year
1.19% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 95

Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute

The Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute (HHRI) is organized to engage in charitable, educational, and scientific activities in support of Hennepin Healthcare System Inc. in the pursuit of its research and educational missions.

Other 2019 ranking: 100 Minneapolis hhrinstitute.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$38.6M in revenue
6% change from previous year
$37.7M in expenses
$904.7k in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Ajay Israni, M.D., M.S.
President
$320.2k in compensation
1% change from previous year
0.85% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 96

Stevens Community Medical Center

Comprehensive health care services for Stevens County and west central Minnesota.

Healthcare 2019 ranking: 94 Morris scmcinc.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$38.5M in revenue
-4% change from previous year
$37.3M in expenses
$1.3M in excess
Headshot for John Rau

Leadership details

John Rau
President/CEO
$450k in compensation
127% change from previous year
1.21% of expenses

Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency Inc.

AEOA strengthens communities by providing opportunities for people experiencing social and economic challenges.

Social services 2019 ranking: 98 Virginia aeoa.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

Company financial details

$38.2M in revenue
3% change from previous year
$37.4M in expenses
$867.5k in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Paul Carlson
Executive Director
$142.3k in compensation
0% change from previous year
0.38% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 98

Books For Africa

Books For Africa is the world’s largest shipper of donated books to the African continent, shipping almost 50 million books over the past 32 years

Education 2019 ranking: 95 St Paul booksforafrica.org

Financial: Loss of $3,591,267 reflects decrease in value of book inventory from previous year.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2020-06-30.

Company financial details

$37.2M in revenue
-5% change from previous year
$40.8M in expenses
-$3.6M in excess
Headshot for Patrick Plonski

Leadership details

Patrick Plonski
Executive Director
$168.4k in compensation
2% change from previous year
0.41% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 99

Minneapolis College of Art and Design

Private, nonprofit four-year and postgraduate college for professional artists and designers.

Education 2019 ranking: 99 Minneapolis mcad.edu

Financial: Sanjit Sethi was named president in April 2019 succeeding interim president Karen Wirth
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.

Company financial details

$36.9M in revenue
0% change from previous year
$35.7M in expenses
$1.2M in excess
Headshot for Jay Coogan

Leadership details

Jay Coogan
former president
$314.7k in compensation
-20% change from previous year
0.88% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 100

Minneapolis Jewish Federation

MJF promotes a culture of philanthropy, leverages resources to meet local and global Jewish needs, and facilitates community planning to ensure a thriving and secure future

Other 2019 ranking: - Minnetonka jewishminneapolis.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-12-31.

Company financial details

$35.8M in revenue
25% change from previous year
$17.9M in expenses
$17.9M in excess
Headshot for James Cohen

Leadership details

James Cohen
CEO
$282.1k in compensation
92% change from previous year
1.58% of expenses

Star Tribune top nonprofits stories

Minnesota nonprofits getting creative to crawl out of COVID-19 financial hole

Schafer: In a tough year, donors came through for Minnesota charities

Retired Twin Cities Catholic Charities CEO Tim Marx credited as coalition builder

Credits

  • Data collected by Patrick Kennedy
  • Design and development by Alan Palazzolo, Jamie Hutt, Thomas Oide and Chase Davis

Methodology

Certain nonprofits, charities and charitable trusts registered with the state must file IRS Form 990 with the Minnesota attorney general's office each year. Most of the financial information for organizations on our list was taken from their 2019 Form 990s or from consolidated audited financial statements. The Star Tribune's list includes the top officer and that person's total compensation, including salary, bonus and incentive compensation, other reportable compensation, contributions to retirement and other deferred compensation plans, and the value of nontaxable benefits.

© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.