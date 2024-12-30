In emerging as an unlikely hero for the 2001 Patriots during his second season, Brady threw 18 TD passes to 12 interceptions and was tasked mostly with not messing up for a team that tended to win with a dominant defense. He never posted a passer rating above 93 in his first six seasons in the NFL. It wasn’t until the arrival of Randy Moss in 2007 that Brady reinvented himself as more than just composed and clutch.