No more monocropping, or growing thousands of acres of just one crop, which kills biodiversity. No more hauling in trailer loads of commercial fertilizer because the land is depleted of nutrients. They want to build up the soil. They want to pay their workers a living wage. They embrace regenerative agriculture. They want to transform the world of farming, which is almost entirely white in the U.S. and predominantly male, into one that welcomes people of all kinds.