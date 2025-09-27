Tolkkinen: Growing veggies paid for siblings’ college and fed thousands of Minnesota kids

Google creative ways to pay for college and you’ll find all sorts of suggestions.
You can take classes in high school for college credit. Join the military. Apply for scholarships.
The Ruppert family of southwestern Minnesota is doing it farm-style, by selling vegetables. For 18 years, Kimberly and Kerry Ruppert and their three kids have grown a huge garden in Murray County in southwest Minnesota, sowing cucumbers, beets, carrots, onions, watermelon, peppers and more.
They are fourth-generation operators of a farm homesteaded in 1897, and while most of their acreage is devoted to commercial-scale agriculture, they decided when their kids were small to start selling produce at local farmers markets.
It wasn’t a promising start. The first year they made just $100. Over the years, they expanded their garden and added farmers markets. Then they got involved in the Farm to School movement and began selling produce to multiple school districts. They invested the earnings into a 529 college savings plan for each child. And now, every school day during the fall, their 1 1/2-acre garden serves thousands of school children in 10 school districts in southwest Minnesota.
They grow it, harvest it and deliver it themselves.
I want to emphasize the amount of work involved in an enterprise like this. Anybody who gardens knows that an acre and a half is huge. The planting. The weeding. The harvesting. The Rupperts do not take summer vacations. They miss out on local summer concerts. Their springs, summers and autumns revolve around their farm, especially around growing veggies. They keep meticulous records. Their deliveries include a 100-year-old building where they have to navigate stairs while carrying watermelons.
“The work that is involved is staggering,” Kimberly Ruppert said.