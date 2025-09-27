Tolkkinen: Growing veggies paid for siblings’ college and fed thousands of Minnesota kids

Our food system is out of whack, folks. The typical Minnesota farm doesn’t raise produce because it’s labor intensive and there’s not enough money in it. They can make much more growing crops like corn and soybeans that, by and large, don’t actually feed humans yet receive hundreds of millions of dollars in federal subsidies each year. If we want to eat locally grown fruit and veggies, we need to either pay more for them or shift more government subsidies to these small growers.