Tolkkinen: ‘Canada’ writes back to Minnesota’s GOP congressional delegation

You didn’t offer any help or advice in your letter, and that’s OK! It’s a really big problem. I bet Rep. Stauber didn’t know what to do when St. Louis and Lake counties were on fire this spring, either. That one burned a whole bunch of buildings, too. Right in his district. Hugs, Pete! We up here are wondering why you didn’t use all the technology you have at your disposal to prevent those, but we don’t want to sound like we’re blaming you for your tragedies. It would be too bad if tariffs drove up the costs of that technology for you. We sure wouldn’t want you to suffer the way we have suffered from your nation’s erratic tariff policies.