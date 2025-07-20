Tolkkinen: ‘Canada’ writes back to Minnesota’s GOP congressional delegation

Dear Minnesota Reps. Tom Emmer, Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, and your two GOP colleagues from Wisconsin, Tom Tiffany and Glenn Grothman.
Canada here. We got your letter telling us that you Minnesotans are having trouble breathing from all the smoke drifting down from our wildfires.
We had no idea! We’ve been so focused on ourselves these past few summers what with all the wildfire evacuations and rebuilding we’ve been doing from previous fires.
But that’s no excuse. We have been terrible neighbors. Probably not anyone you want as your 51st state.
We are sure sorry to hear that our disastrous fire seasons have interfered with Minnesotans’ ability to go boating and fishing and create new memories with their families. Same! Thousands of our own families have had to flee for their lives, so they’re super sympathetic to your plight.
We visited the hockey arena where some of those families are sleeping on cots and asked for a show of hands of all those who feel sorry for Minnesotans prevented from spending a nice weekend with their families water skiing in Brainerd. Everybody raised their hands.
So did the hundreds of people whose homes burned in Denare Beach, Saskatchewan, in May. So did the people from Jasper, Alberta, who lost a third of their buildings last year. The people from Lytton, British Columbia, whose village burned in 2021, stopped rebuilding to ask us to thank you for letting them know how inconvenienced Minnesotans have been by the wildfire smoke.
You didn’t mention Denare Beach or Jasper or Lytton in your letter, so we thought maybe you hadn’t heard about them. Completely understandable! You have a lot more important things to do, like cutting food aid and health care for poor people and protecting your president from the Epstein files fallout. (We saw you voted against releasing the Epstein files, Rep. Fischbach!)