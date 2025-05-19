Northeast Minnesota fires cover 44 square miles, partially contained, high winds expected

DULUTH – Fire crews made a dent in containing the Jenkins Creek fire north of Duluth on Sunday, which remained at about 25 square miles.
With 200 people fighting it, the wildfire that began under tinder-dry conditions and heat is now 6% contained. The nearby Camp House fire, which has destroyed about 150 structures since its start May 11, is now 40% contained inside fire perimeters. It covers 19 square miles, with more than 400 fire personnel assigned to it.
Fire officials worry about expected strong winds and a drop in humidity, according to the Monday morning update from the Eastern Area Incident Management Team, which has overseen the two fires since late last week.
Today, crews will prioritize protecting structures in the Skibo and Hoyt Lakes communities, with elite Hotshot groups also inside the Jenkins Creek fire supported by helicopters and drones.
Hwy. 16 has reopened to traffic, but drivers are asked to be careful and avoid stopping.
A meeting to share information about the two fires is set for 6 p.m. today in the Mesabi East High School auditorium in Aurora. It will also be streamed live.
Crews had contained three-fourths of the Munger Shaw fire as of Sunday afternoon. The blaze, which scorched 1,600 acres southeast of Cotton, broke out last Monday.