Tolkkinen: 65 years ago, city girl met farm boy

Bob, 22 when they met, had bought his first dairy farm near his parents’ place. After they got engaged, her future mother-in-law offered to raise the chickens for their wedding lunch, on one condition: Judy had to help clean them. To the astonishment of her mother, Judy, who wouldn’t touch raw poultry at home, agreed. She loved and trusted Bob and figured she could do anything he and his family could do. She also didn’t want to let him down. So together with Bob, one of his sisters, and his parents, they killed and plucked 50 chickens two days before the wedding, storing them in milk cans with ice until the big day.