What is Title IX?

Title IX is a section of the Education Amendments, which were changes to the Higher Education Act of 1965, among others. It was signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972.

What does it say?

It's only 37 words: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

What did it do?

It changed the course of education and sports in America by making gender-based discrimination illegal and paving the way for more opportunities for girls and women in schools.

Why are we talking about this now?

Title IX's 50th birthday is later this month, June 23. The Star Tribune Sports staff sees this both as a moment to celebrate, and also a good time to inspect further the inequities in sports. Our ongoing series, "Title IX at 50," will continue through June 23. Earlier installments can be read at startribune.com/titleix.