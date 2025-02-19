Minneapolis resident and Tires Plus founder Tom Gegax isn’t a car guy

Wescott: One time, we went to a concert at Berry Gordy’s house. Amazing. Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder all performed. We were sitting by Barbra Streisand. The neighborhood had a noise curfew, so Diana thought she wouldn’t be able to sing. But Barry told her to sing a cappella. We all sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” with her. We were in awe. I don’t need to go to any concerts after that.