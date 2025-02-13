Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be ready for a workout when he hits Xcel Energy Center

A: I’m very conscious of the way I move and prowl across the stage. People today have no attention span, so you have to be active out there. I need room to run around. Clubs are the best place to do comedy, but when I do them, I often look at the stage and think, “Gee, is this all the space they’re giving me?” I’ve always expressed myself through body language. Even as a kid at the dinner table, I’d stand up to ask someone to pass me the mashed potatoes. I don’t see a lot of other comedians using their body this way. Brian Regan does. But I think other comics want to look cool. Cool has to go out the window. We’re not musicians.