April 2019: Bremer Financial receives inquiry from Great Western Bancshares for informal exploration of a merger of equals. Bremer Financial board authorizes further discussions.
June 2019: Trustees of Bremer Trust inform Bremer Financial board they dislike merger-of-equals structure, say outright sale will yield more value for trust. Board votes to end talks with Great Western.
August 2019: Bremer Trust trustees meet executives from two banks, but no offers for Bremer Financial materialize.
October 2019: Bremer Trust trustees publicly announce the trust's shares in Bremer Financial are for sale.
November 2019: Bremer Financial sues the trustees, accusing them of a "disloyal scheme" to seize control of the bank company.
September 2020: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sues to remove trustees from leadership of Otto Bremer Trust, announces plan to appoint three new trustees
October 2021: State District Judge Robert Awsumb presides over an evidentiary hearing that lasted 18 days.
January 2022: Attorneys file findings of fact with Awsumb and make closing arguments at one-day hearing.
April 2022: Awsumb orders the removal of Brian Lipschutz, the trustee who pushed the hardest in 2019 for a sale of Bremer Financial, and says separating the two Bremer entities might be in the best interests of both.