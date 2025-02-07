Time to get out of DOGE

The dictionary definition of kakistocracy is “government by the least qualified or most unprincipled citizens,” or “government under the control of a nation’s worst or least-qualified citizens.” Kakistocracy captures our dysfunctional political moment. The disastrous plans and policies described above hurt individuals and the nation. They are being carried out while a legal edifice of authoritarianism is being constructed under the cover of a feigned populism that fails to address legitimate needs and grievances. Ivo Daalder — chief officer of the Chicago Council of Global Affairs — writes that his major concern, a concern I share, “is not that liberalism has lost its ability to offer solutions but that populism’s failure will lead to repressive consequences by the very strongmen who rode the populist waves to power.” In other words, a grave danger is that as things unravel the architects of the unraveling will blame others for their failures and exploit them to further enhance their abusive power.