Podcast: Make-or-break week for Twins + Very different vibes for Wolves, Wild

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two listener questions about the NFL Draft, including one that wonders if they need to function more like Rick Spielman this year.
10:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand for a breakdown of a 7-15 team that is facing a big week with home games against the White Sox and Angels. If the Twins are still struggling after this week, sound the alarm.
32:00: The Wolves and Wild are playing very late tonight. Here are the keys to both playoff games.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports