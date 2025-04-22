Sports

Podcast: Make-or-break week for Twins + Very different vibes for Wolves, Wild

Host Michael Rand starts with two listener questions about the NFL Draft, then Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand for a breakdown of a 7-15 team that is facing a big week.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 4:02PM
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and forward LeBron James defend during Game 1. (Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two listener questions about the NFL Draft, including one that wonders if they need to function more like Rick Spielman this year.

10:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand for a breakdown of a 7-15 team that is facing a big week with home games against the White Sox and Angels. If the Twins are still struggling after this week, sound the alarm.

32:00: The Wolves and Wild are playing very late tonight. Here are the keys to both playoff games.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Make-or-break week for Twins + Very different vibes for Wolves, Wild

card image

Host Michael Rand starts with two listener questions about the NFL Draft, then Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand for a breakdown of a 7-15 team that is facing a big week.

Gophers

Gophers football team adds defensive tackle Mo Omonode, a transfer from Purdue

card image

High Schools

One of nation's best, Hutchinson swim coach announces retirement

card image