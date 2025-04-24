RandBall: Wild, Wolves have stolen the home advantage. Can they finally use it?

The home-field advantage in major sports has diminished over time, owing to several factors. At or near the top of the list: Big-time teams travel with considerable more luxury than they used to, and an improved understanding of health plus sleep science have contributed to road teams being more fresh for away games than they used to be.
But it is still usually an advantage to be the home team and, in the playoffs, to have more home games than road games in a series.
Usually, that is, unless the Minnesota Wild or Timberwolves are involved.
Both of those teams in recent years have fared considerably better in postseason road games than home games.
Half of that trend has already continued this season, with both teams winning one of two road games to start their Western Conference playoff series. We now say that Wild and Wolves have stolen home court/ice advantage, since three of the last five games in the seven-game series are home games.
They will take turns playing Games 3 and 4 at home on four consecutive dates starting Thursday. The advantage is theirs ... if they can finally take advantage of it, as I talked about on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
But they will have to reverse those recent trends that I mentioned.
In their last four playoff appearances each, counting this season, the Wolves are 8-8 on the road but just 4-10 at home. The Wild’s gap is less pronounced but still significant: 5-7 on the road but just 3-6 at home.