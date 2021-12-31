Timberwolves at Utah

8 p.m., Vivint Arena

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: It's the start of a three-game road trip as the Wolves (16-18) play 11 of their next 15 away from Target Center. ... G Anthony Edwards and F Taurean Prince will return after being sidelined because of COVID-19. F Jarred Vanderbilt cleared NBA health and safety protocols but is questionable as he reconditions ... G D'Angelo Russell, C Karl-Anthony Towns and G McKinley Wright were still in protocols Thursday. ... The Wolves lost 128-116 in Salt Lake City on Dec. 23 after Towns tested positive for COVID-19.

Jazz update: Utah is 25-9 and has the NBA's third best record. ... The Jazz leads the league in scoring (115.9 per game). ... Top scorer G Donovan Mitchell (left lower back strain) is doubtful. He averages 25.4 points per game. ... C Rudy Gobert leads the NBA with 14.9 rebounds per game. ... The Jazz bench scored 59 points in Wednesday's victory in Portland, the eighth consecutive road victory for Utah.