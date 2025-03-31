Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the stumbling Twins and brawling Timberwolves

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with the Twins, who had about as bad an opening series as possible in getting swept by the Cardinals. The starting pitching was largely bad. The offense was nonexistent. And the defense was suspect. We shouldn’t overreact, Reusse says, but we also shouldn’t underreact.
Plus a discussion of the new “torpedo” bats that are helping the Yankees hit homers, the Wolves brawling (and winning) against Detroit and a young defenseman who should give the Wild a lift in a couple weeks.
