Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the stumbling Twins and brawling Timberwolves

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with the Twins, who had about as bad an opening series as possible in getting swept by the Cardinals.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 2:08PM
The Timberwolves and Pistons tussled on Sunday (left) while the Cardinals swept the Twins (right).

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with the Twins, who had about as bad an opening series as possible in getting swept by the Cardinals. The starting pitching was largely bad. The offense was nonexistent. And the defense was suspect. We shouldn’t overreact, Reusse says, but we also shouldn’t underreact.

Plus a discussion of the new “torpedo” bats that are helping the Yankees hit homers, the Wolves brawling (and winning) against Detroit and a young defenseman who should give the Wild a lift in a couple weeks.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the stumbling Twins and brawling Timberwolves

card image

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with the Twins, who had about as bad an opening series as possible in getting swept by the Cardinals.

Wolves

Wolves bounce back from second-quarter brawl to blow out Pistons 123-104

card image

Twins

Twins swept by Cardinals to begin season as Bailey Ober stumbles in opener again

card image