After Game 3, Anthony Edwards sat at his locker silent for several minutes before exiting without saying anything to the media. It was clear Edwards was taking the loss, and the deficit the Wolves faced in the series fairly hard. Most anyone who observes the Wolves and their emotionally taxing season figured they would roll over for the Nuggets on Sunday night.

Edwards had other plans. He didn't want their season to be over just yet, and he made sure of that in a 114-108 Wolves victory. They now trail the series 3-1 with Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday.

It was Edwards' 16-point third quarter that jumpstarted the Wolves, brought a lifeless crowd to it feet and prevented the Wolves from just giving in on their season. He finished with 34 points on 12-for-27. But even though his shooting was on the inefficient side, the energy and determination he carried, especially in that third, was exactly what the Wolves needed.

The win still had plenty of drama, this being the Wolves. The Wolves relinquished a 12-point lead in the final 2 minutes, 52 seconds as Denver scored 12 straight to tie the score on one of two Nikola Jokic free throws with 12.7 seconds to play.

They were on their way to a repeat of the fourth, when Denver cut a seven-point Wolves lead to 109-108 to one. Then Edwards dribbled off Aaron Gordon and drilled a stepback three from the right wing to all but end the night.

Edwards provided the inspiration most of the night, and then another of their spark plugs, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, helped him finish the job. His defense on Jamal Murray limited Murrary to 6-for-19 and Alexander-Walker hit two big threes to give the Wolves the lead in overtime.

The Wolves had energy at the start of the game, but their execution was all over the place. They committed seven turnovers in a sloppy first quarter for both teams. Karl-Anthony Towns, who ended up fouling out, picked up two fouls early and played just five minutes in the first quarter.

But other than the histrionics and early foul trouble, Towns played a solid first half with 13 points on just four shot attempts. He finished with 17. Kyle Anderson finished 11 points off the bench but left the game because of a left eye/facial contusion he suffered in the second half after Edwards accidentally hit him in the face.

After halftime, Edwards took over for the Wolves. Driving to the hoop or hitting threes, he was magnificent in the third with 16 points. He carried the Wolves from a nine-point deficit in the quarter to an 80-74 lead headed into the fourth.

The Wolves led by as many as 12 in the fourth. After a 6-0 run from Denver, coach Chris Finch called timeout with 5 minutes, 27 seconds to play. The Wolves responded with six straight to boost their lead back to 12, but that lead wasn't safe. No lead ever is with the Timberwolves.

They were able to save this one, and their season, for now.