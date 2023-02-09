SALT LAKE CITY – Even though the Timberwolves and Jazz agreed to a major trade Wednesday, the two teams still had to play each other. In a matchup that featured two shorthanded rosters because of the trade or injuries, the Wolves had one of their easiest wins of the season 143-118.

"In some ways it was good that maybe we could just play a game and not overthink things," Wolves coach Chris Finch said.

Just before tipoff, the Jazz, Wolves and Lakers agreed to a three-team deal that will send Mike Conley to the Wolves, D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to Utah, among other considerations. The Wolves were also without forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) and center Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) a night after they played in Denver.

That led to a mishmash of lineups that haven't previously played much or at all. It also led to a career night for Jaylen Nowell, who started and finished with 30 points.

Anthony Edwards had huge first and third quarters to net 31 points while rookie Josh Minott played some of his only significant minutes (29) of the season. He finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Luka Garza also had a career high with 25 points, including four three-pointers.

The Wolves grabbed the lead from the start as Edwards took advantage of a lax Utah defense to score 14 first-quarter points. When he rested, Nowell started pouring in buckets in the second quarter with 15 points. Garza also pitched in eight first-half points, as did Minott, and the Wolves' lead ballooned to as much as 19 before they took a 77-67 lead into the half. They shot 60% in the first half.

The Wolves then blew the game wide open in the third, when they outscored Utah 40-21. Edwards had 17 in the third as the Wolves hit eight of their 13 threes in the quarter to lead 117-88 headed into the fourth.