The Wolves added 6-11 center Greg Monroe on a 10-day contract Monday before they took the floor to play the Boston Celtics at Target Center.

The 31-year-old, who last appeared in the NBA in 2019, played in 12 games for Capital City in the G League, averaging 10.4 points.

Monroe, a former Georgetown standout, has 632 NBA games, including 417 starts, on his resume. He has played for Detroit, Phoenix, Boston, MIlwaukee, Toronto and Philadelphia and has averaged 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting .514 from the floor.

He started every game during the 2012-13 season for the Pistons, and has appeared in 32 NBA playoff games.

The Wolves got Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie back at practice Sunday when they came off the NBA's health and safety protocols list, but were still without D'Angelo Russell, Naz Reid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Edwards and McKinley Wright IV.

The NBA and its players association shortened quarantine time for players on the health and safety protocols list. After 27 players went on the list Sunday, the league on Monday said vaccinated players, coaches and referees can clear quarantine after six days if they are free from COVID-19.