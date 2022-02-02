Anthony Edwards had just five points and D'Angelo Russell was out for the Timberwolves. On another night this might spell doom for the Wolves, especially against a quality team like Denver.

But it didn't much matter in the Wolves' 130-115 blowout of the Nuggets in which the Wolves led by as much as 30.

A few weeks ago, coach Chris Finch was critical of the bench, which let the Wolves down in a winnable game at Memphis. On Tuesday, the bench carried the Wolves past the Nuggets – and then some.

The second quarter was a blueprint for how the bench can play the rest of the season. Taurean Prince led that unit with 23 points as it had 68 points. Four players had double figures: Naz Reid with 12, Malik Beasley with 12 and Jaylen Nowell with 10. Jordan McLaughlin has come back from the land of DNPs (did not play-coach's decision) and will keep earning time with nights like Tuesday when he scored nine points and had seven assists.

As Karl-Anthony Towns the Wolves put on film how they can look when they're clicking.

"It was a great feeling to see them balling the way they were tonight, just up and down the roster. We did a great job of playing Timberwolves basketball," Towns said. "Great defense. It was a great game. It was a great game for us to have tape of, it was a great game to build confidence."

Tuesday also continued a trend of the Wolves getting significant contributions up and down the roster from people not named Towns, Russell or Edwards. Jaden McDaniels went 9-for-9 Sunday against Utah. Jarred Vanderbilt had 18 points and nine rebounds against his former team as he got the Wolves off to a strong start in the first quarter.

Finch said recently the Wolves and Vanderbilt have worked on his spacing in the so-called "dunker" spot, and that has led to improved scoring for Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt averaged 8.7 points per game in January, his most productive of the season, in addition to his big scoring night Tuesday.

"We felt that was something we weren't doing very well," Finch said of getting Vanderbilt the ball in that spot. "I think we're seeing the benefit of that right now with him. He's so good down there, he's so active. Technically, we weren't really that clean with it. So now we're doing a better job."

There were no starters in the bench unit during the big second quarter Tuesday, when the Wolves outscored Denver 39-23, and Finch has often inserted the missing Russell into the bench units. He said they would look at continuing the all-bench lineups even as Russell returns.

That unit has shown plenty of chemistry. Like Naz Reid with McLaughlin, who he has played with probably more than anyone on the roster going back to their days in the G-League at Iowa.

"I know exactly what he's doing, especially in the single-side pick-and-roll," Reid said. "I know to roll with force, absolute force."

Reid wasn't the only bench member playing with force. Towns was asked if he thought the Wolves were peaking now. He said he hesitates to use the word peak.

"That means that we have no more left to give," Towns said. "I think there is another level, multiple levels we can hit as a team with the talent we have and everything. … I love that everyone's just bought into being the best basketball players they can be.

"How many times we take flights and everyone's on an iPad watching film, everyone's looking at a game, looking at the next opponent, maybe finding different ways they can benefit the team, it's just contagious. It's going around the team and it's a great thing."