The Timberwolves have lost so much so early this season that they have gone through about every kind of loss you can in an NBA season. They have blown fourth-quarter leads, lost in blowouts and have even done both in the span of the last seven days.

They lost again Monday night 130-108 to the Warriors in a game that featured neither the helplessness of a blowout or the anger that accompanies a collapse. It was just — a loss.

The Wolves hung around most of the night despite the final score, never falling too far behind but never making a serious run as Golden State led double digits most of the game and Stephen Curry helped make sure they stayed at arms' length with 36 points, 15 in the fourth quarter to remove any doubt from the outcome.

The Wolves pulled out a surprise and much-needed victory Saturday when they took the floor against the Pelicans without their top two players in D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. They were again without Russell and Towns for Monday's game; Towns because of COVID protocols and Russell was out because a quad contusion he suffered Friday against Atlanta has swollen over the last few days.

There were some bright sports, but they couldn't quite recapture what they had Saturday thanks in part to Curry (11 of 21). Andrew Wiggins had a solid showing against his old team in scoring 23 points to go with three blocks and three steals on the defensive end. Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 30 while Jordan McLaughlin had 15 off the bench.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made an adjustment to his starting lineup in sitting No. 2 overall pick in favor of Kevon Looney to help bolster his defense in the first quarter. That lineup played about as well as Kerr could have hoped as the Warriors raced out to a 19-4 lead within the first five minutes.

The Warriors grew their lead to as much as 17 in the first quarter with a Wiseman bucket. There were some bright spots from the Wolves thanks to their second unit, with Jaden McDaniels having a couple nice moments, one in which he got a block on the defensive with Rubio rewarding him with a pass to set up a bucket on the other end.

Jordan McLaughlin was once again effective running the offense and the Wolves' bench was able to cut the Warriors' lead down to six, 37-31, early in the second quarter.

But as the Warriors worked through their rotations, Kerr was able to get most of his starters back on the floor for the latter half of the second quarter and Golden State was able to get its lead back comfortably back into double digits.

The Wolves would get within 68-55 by the buzzer as Beasley scored five of his 15 to close the half.

The third quarter featured exceptional hustle on multiple possessions from Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid who were flying for loose balls and trying to grab every rebound. At one point Vanderbilt had to come out after Green whacked him across the head, causing a cut above Vanderbilt's right eye.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, they couldn't string successful possessions together and never got the Warriors lead under 10 as the Wolves continued to have miscommunication on defense that left Curry wide open multiple times.

The Wolves headed into the fourth quarter down 10, 93-83 but sent the Warriors to the free-throw line often and early in the fourth, which helped Golden State extend the lead to 15 while Curry rested for the stretch run. They did cut it to eight by the 6:45 mark, but Curry returned and started scoring from everywhere, ending the Wolves' night.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.