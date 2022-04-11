There have been plenty of times in recent Timberwolves history that the last game of the season meant nothing.

That's what happens when most seasons end without a playoff berth.

Rarely has it meant nothing because the Wolves already have their plans to keep playing.

That was the scenario headed into Sunday's 124-120 loss to the Bulls, who also had nothing to play for as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With a win, the Wolves could have notched their 47th of the season, and that would have matched the total from the 2017-18 season, the most by any Wolves team since 2004. They didn't seem to have much interest in chasing that ahead of Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Clippers

Chicago led by as many as 28 in the first half. The most interesting moment that happened for the Wolves was when Patrick Beverley got ejected after two quick technical fouls late in the second quarter. At the very least that kept Beverley from having to play in the second half and risk injury.

Coach Chris Finch gave Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt the second half off anyway and emptied his bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell didn't play in Sunday's glorified exhibition, while the Bulls ended up not playing most of their most important players, like DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic.

The end of the Wolves' bench trimmed a once 28-point Bulls lead to 10 entering the fourth quarter and the atmosphere began to emulate what Target Center has been like most of the year – energetic and loud. Nathan Knight and Leandro Bolmaro helped inject some life into the proceedings to lead the Wolves comeback, which got to 116-115 on a Jake Layman three with 1 minute, 42 seconds to play.

But a three from Ayo Dosunmu made it 121-116 Chicago with 32.2 seconds remaining and allowed the Bulls to squeak out the win. Dosunmu had 26 for Chicago while Patrick Williams had 35.

Jaylen Nowell led the Wolves with 15.

The Wolves turned at least some of their focus the last few days from Sunday's game and to the Clippers.

"We've been digging into all these teams that we were lined up to possibly play for weeks now," Finch said before the game. "Our staff has been studying to prepare for Tuesday and beyond. We've been trying to work on things for different times. We're not acting like [Sunday's game] doesn't exist for sure."

BOXSCORE: Chicago 124, Timberwolves 120

It still felt like they were playing out the string, but the Wolves also put themselves in position to enjoy the night off. Their push to get the No. 6 seed provided some of their most consistent play of the season over the last few months. They were 15-8 after the All-Star break. The Wolves entered the night with the 13th best defensive efficiency a season after they finished 28th. It marked their highest finish in that metric since 2013.

Their offense was sixth headed into the night, which would mark their highest finish since 2018.

There has been a lot for the Wolves to be proud of in this season, but Tuesday they will start to see just how far they have come.