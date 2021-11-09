MEMPHIS — As with Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels has had to push through new challenges in his second season with the Timberwolves.

A player's development isn't always a steady rise.

"There is a regression, particularly in the face of becoming a much more known commodity," coach Chris Finch said. "What are your strengths [and] weaknesses. People [are] game-planning for you, in terms of Ant's situation. Jaden, defensively, people are attacking him early and that's leading to some foul trouble, so he has to be more conscious of that."

For McDaniels, the 6-9 forward often given the job of defending the other team's best offensive big,it has been an up-and-down first eight games. Particularly on defense.

McDaniels appeared in 63 games last season, starting 27. He only fouled out of one game. McDaniels has been whistled for four or more fouls in six of eight games this season, all starts. He had fouled out of two of the past three games heading into Monday's game against the Grizzlies in Memphis.

"[I'm] kinda just learning to play defense with my chest and without my hands," McDaniels said. "Sometimes when I get beat, I need to not use my hands, just use my chest."

Finch said McDaniels' strength is closely guarding opponents. The key is learning to stay aggressive, but not too aggressive.

"I think he's had some unfortunate whistles," Finch said. "He's guarding marquee guys. He's frustrated because he's not able to then play himself into a rhythm offensive enough. It's all about his hands. He's just got to keep showing his hands."

McDaniels said there is some frustration. "But that's what comes with playing our defense and being competitive," he said. "Sometimes you're going to get caught in foul trouble. Just something I gotta learn and do better."

McDaniels averaged 6.8 points on 45% shooting in 24 minutes as a rookie. Through eight games this season, he's averaging 3.9 points and shooting 38% in 25.1 minutes. He said he has to use his defense to kick-start his offense and continue to try to get out in transition.

"It's just making more opportunities," he said.

Saunders to teach

Former Wolves coach Ryan Saunders has been hired as an adjunct professor at the University of Northwestern (St. Paul) for the spring 2022 semester.

Saunders will teach Sports Leadership, a two-credit course in the College of Behavioral and Natural Sciences.

Saunders was head coach of the Timberwolves from 2019-2021 and has a total of 12 years of NBA coaching experience.

The sports leadership course at Northwestern is aimed at giving students the chance to develop moral and ethic values and skills via the study of sports management issues. The course curriculum was written by Brad Ruiter, the former vice president of communications for the Timberwolves and Lynx. Ruiter is currently chair of Northwestern's Physical Education, Kinesiology, Health and Sports Management department. The course was designed with a local professional coach or front office executive in mind.

Etc.