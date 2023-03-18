6 p.m. at Toronto • Scotiabank Arena • BSN, 830-AM
Preview: The Raptors (34-36) are ninth in the East, play-in position with three weeks remaining. The 2019 NBA champions seemed poised to make noise at the trade deadline, but made only one deal, re-acquiring 7-1 C Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs. ... The Timberwolves won the first meeting 128-126 at Target Center on Jan. 19, with the since-traded D'Angelo Russell scoring 25 points.. The Wolves are 0-6 at home vs. Eastern Conference teams since. .... Toronto's leading scorers are All-Star F Pascal Siakam (24.2 points) and G Fred VanVleet (19.4).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Three Gophers lose to No. 1 seeds in NCAA wrestling quarterfinals
Aaron Nagao at 133 pounds, Bailey O'Reilly at 174 and Isaiah Salazar at 184 all lost Friday to the No. 1 seeds in their weight class at the NCAA wrestling championships in Tulsa, Okla.
Wolves
Wolves lose Edwards to injury, then fall in double overtime to Chicago
The Wolves fanbase was holding its collective breath during Friday's 139-131 double overtime loss to the Bulls when Anthony Edwards left in the first quarter because of an apparent right foot or ankle injury.
High Schools
Girls basketball state tournament: Watch and follow Championship Saturday
The tournament wraps up Saturday with title games in all three classes. Tap the headline for links to watch the games, to follow on social media and to get other info to keep up with all four classes.
Sports
Gonzaga wears down Grand Canyon 82-70 in March Madness
Slow-starting Gonzaga finally shook off the first-round jitters, then wore out Grand Canyon 82-70 behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Julian Strawther in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
High Schools
Defending champ Providence Academy returns to Class 2A final
Maddyn Greenway dominated vs. Minnehaha Academy, and Grace Counts provided a perfect dose of help.