7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Atlanta • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM
Game preview: The Hawks will be on the second of a back-to-back after playing host to Detroit on Tuesday night. ... Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Wolves are eighth in the West as both teams hover around .500. ... Quin Snyder became Atlanta's coach on Feb. 26 after coaching the Jazz for eight seasons. He replaced Nate McMillan, who was fired after a 29-30 start. ... The Hawks played Tuesday without second leading scorer Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness). ... G Trae Young averages 26.7 points per game.
Twins
Neal: Insurance claims will be submitted early as Twins deal with injuries
Kyle Farmer and Michael A. Taylor are two players brought in to provide depth who likely will see early playing time this season.
Twins
Buxton makes immediate impact in spring training debut for Twins
Byron Buxton, batting leadoff as the designated hitter vs. the Rays, doubled off the wall and was brought home on Carlos Correa's homer.
High Schools
Two tall: Big men propel Holy Family past Eden Valley-Watkins
Boden Kapke and Collin Mulholland, each 6-11, piled up points, rebounds and blocked shots.
Sports
Deputies: Alabama player drove 141 mph to evade traffic stop
Suspended Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell drove over 141 mph (227 kph) while trying to evade deputies before his arrest on drug charges in the Florida Panhandle last week, authorities said.
Gophers
Reusse: Gophers aquatic center remains a favorite for NCAA meets
The Gophers have "one of the fastest pools in the world," coach Kelly Kremer said.